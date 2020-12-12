Iran executes dissident accused of stoking protests
Iran executed a dissident on Saturday after convicting him for encouraging a wave of anti-government protests in 2017 via an opposition Telegram channel he had run from exile in France, Iranian media reported.
Ruhollah Zam ran Amad News, a popular channel on the Telegram messaging platform, which he used to share logistical details about the protests that shook Iran at the end of 2017. His posts included videos of protesters who helped spread news of the uprising as the country tried to suppress the news.
He had been in exile in France since 2011 and lived there until 2019, when he flew to Iraq and was later captured by the powerful Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. He was hanged after being convicted in June of the crime of “corruption on earth”, often used to describe attempts to overthrow the Iranian government.
The Reporters Without Borders press group condemned Iran for the hanging of Mr. Zam.
The group said on Twitter that it was “outraged by this new crime of Iranian justice and considers @ali_khamenei to be the mastermind of this execution”, referring to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The French Foreign Ministry also condemned the execution in a statement, calling it a “barbaric and unacceptable act” which undermined freedom of expression and freedom of the press in Iran.
Amad News drew over a million subscribers, but in December 2017 Telegram shut it down after Iranian authorities argued it was inciting violence by encouraging protesters to use Molotov cocktails. Mr. Zam quickly created a new channel. His channels also harassed journalists, academics and analysts they saw as not working to overthrow the Iranian regime.
Iran has long sought to silence its opponents at home and abroad, detaining dissidents in foreign countries, block messaging apps to calm discontent and using brute force against its own population, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of protesters last year during widespread unrest in the country.
How Mr. Zam ended up in the hands of the Revolutionary Guards remains a mystery.
Controversial figure but well known in Iran and in the diaspora of the country, Mr. Zam was seeking funds to create a television channel, according to Reza Moini, head of the Iran-Afghanistan office of Reporters Without Borders.
He was prompted to make the trip to Iraq, where he hoped to meet Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, an influential Iraqi Shiite cleric with close ties to Iran and a rival of Mr. Khamenei, to discuss funding his media company, according to Moini.
Mr Moini said earlier this year that Mr Zam published information damaging to Mr Khamenei and was desperate for funds. He was under police protection until he left France in October 2019 for Baghdad, and disappeared in Iraq shortly after. The Revolutionary Guard Corps said they captured him but did not say where.
Ruhollah Zam was the son of a veteran and well-known clergyman, Mohamad Ali Zam, a former head of a government propaganda agency. He was born in the same year as the Islamic revolution that overthrew the monarchy in Iran, and he was named after the founding father of the revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Mr Zam went into exile after being arrested in 2009 amid protests that rocked Iran following a contested presidential election. He left Iran for Malaysia and then France, where he obtained political asylum.
After the news of Mr. Zam’s execution on Saturday, his father released a statement about his Instagram account. Prison official Mr. Zam said prison officials called the family to visit his son on Friday, a day before he was hanged, but did not tell the family that ‘they were about to carry out the execution.
The eldest, Mr Zam, said officials asked the family not to inform his son that an appeals court had upheld his death sentence. The family prayed and cried together, the statement said. Mr Zam said his son told him he learned from interrogators that the plan was for him to be traded in a prisoner exchange and that the self-incriminating confession he was forced to make on video was intended for distribution.
The 2017 protests that young Mr Zam helped publicize were sparked by rising food prices but quickly turned into a nationwide uprising against Iranian leaders, one of the biggest challenges authorities are facing. have been confronted since the Green Movement protests in 2009.
Security forces cracked down on protests by arrest thousands of protestersand dozens more have been killed. New events last year, this time sparked by soaring gasoline prices, turned into the deadliest unrest since the 1979 Islamic revolution. According to Amnesty International, at least 304 people were killed during the uprising.
Elian Peltier reported from London and Farnaz Fassihi from New York.