Iran executes dissident accused of stoking protests

Iran executed a dissident on Saturday after convicting him for encouraging a wave of anti-government protests in 2017 via an opposition Telegram channel he had run from exile in France, Iranian media reported.

Ruhollah Zam ran Amad News, a popular channel on the Telegram messaging platform, which he used to share logistical details about the protests that shook Iran at the end of 2017. His posts included videos of protesters who helped spread news of the uprising as the country tried to suppress the news.

He had been in exile in France since 2011 and lived there until 2019, when he flew to Iraq and was later captured by the powerful Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. He was hanged after being convicted in June of the crime of “corruption on earth”, often used to describe attempts to overthrow the Iranian government.

The Reporters Without Borders press group condemned Iran for the hanging of Mr. Zam.

The group said on Twitter that it was “outraged by this new crime of Iranian justice and considers @ali_khamenei to be the mastermind of this execution”, referring to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.