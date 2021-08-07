Iran dismisses G-7 accusations of deadly tanker attack

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran on Saturday denounced accusations by major industrialized countries that Tehran was behind last week’s deadly attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea, reported the official IRNA news agency.

The report quotes Foreign Office spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying Iran “strongly condemns” Friday’s statement by the Group of Seven foreign ministers. The group is made up of representatives from Britain. , Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States

Khatibzadeh said the statement made baseless accusations against Iran. He called the charge an Israel-created “scenario” and said Israel has a long history of designing similar “plots”.

The Mercer Street ship is run by a company owned by an Israeli billionaire, and Israel – along with the United States and Britain – had previously blamed Tehran.

The G-7 said on Friday that the July 29 attack in international waters of the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman, which left two dead, was “a flagrant violation of international law.” They added that “all available evidence clearly points to Iran.”

“We condemn the illegal attack on a merchant ship,” the foreign ministers said in a joint statement. “This was a deliberate and targeted attack, and a flagrant violation of international law. “

Khatibzadeh said Iran is committed to providing security in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz and said Iran is ready to work with nations to form a collective security system while defending its sovereignty.

In their statement, the G-7 countries declared that “Iran’s behavior, alongside its support for mandatory forces and armed non-state actors, threatens international peace and security.”

“We call on Iran to cease all activities inconsistent with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and call on all parties to play a constructive role in promoting regional stability and peace,” they said. declared.

Ministers called on ships in the region to be able to “navigate freely in accordance with international law”.

Iran has consistently denied responsibility for similar past attacks in the region.