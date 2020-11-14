Iran denies al-Qaeda leader killed in Tehran
Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday denied a report that Israeli agents shot and killed the second al-Qaeda leader in the streets of Tehran, comparing him to a “Hollywood” scenario fabricated by “American and Zionist officials. “.
The ministry denied Iranian journalists following a report Friday by The New York Times, which quoted intelligence officials as saying that Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who went by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was killed by two murderers on a motorcycle on August 7.
That day was the anniversary of the 1998 attacks on the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which left 224 people dead. Mr. al-Masri has been accused of being one of the masterminds of the attacks.
The murder of Mr. al-Masri and his daughter was carried out by Israeli agents at the behest of the United States, the Times reported.
Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, denied “any presence of members of Al Qaeda” in Iran. And he warned the American media “not to fall into the trap of Hollywood scenarios fed to them by American and Zionist officials,” according to the ministry’s website.
Mr al-Masri’s death had been the subject of rumors but was never confirmed until the Times report.
Mr. al-Masri, around 58, was one of the founding leaders of Al-Qaeda and was considered the first to lead the organization after its current leader, Ayman al-Zawahri. The FBI had offered a reward of $ 10 million for the information leading to his capture.
Mr. al-Masri’s presence in Iran was surprising given that Iran and Al Qaeda are bitter enemies. U.S. intelligence officials told The Times that Mr. al-Masri has been in Iranian custody since 2003, but has been living freely in an upscale suburb of Tehran since at least 2015.
In its statement on Saturday, the Iranian foreign ministry accused the United States and Israel of leaking false information to the media “so that they do not have to take responsibility for the murderous actions of this terrorist group and other groups “.
Source link