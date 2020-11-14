Iran denies al-Qaeda leader killed in Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday denied a report that Israeli agents shot and killed the second al-Qaeda leader in the streets of Tehran, comparing him to a “Hollywood” scenario fabricated by “American and Zionist officials. “.

The ministry denied Iranian journalists following a report Friday by The New York Times, which quoted intelligence officials as saying that Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who went by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was killed by two murderers on a motorcycle on August 7.

That day was the anniversary of the 1998 attacks on the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which left 224 people dead. Mr. al-Masri has been accused of being one of the masterminds of the attacks.

The murder of Mr. al-Masri and his daughter was carried out by Israeli agents at the behest of the United States, the Times reported.