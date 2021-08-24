Iran confirms leaked images of harsh conditions in Evin prison

Tehran, Iran – A senior Iranian prison official has confirmed the veracity of images leaked by hackers that show the harsh conditions inmates at Evin Prison in Tehran.

The surveillance camera footage, released on Monday, lacks sound but clearly shows the pain some prisoners are experiencing in Evin.

Mohammad Mehdi Haj Mohammadi, head of the Iranian prison organization, said in a tweet on Tuesday that he accepted responsibility for the “unacceptable behavior” depicted in the images and promised the perpetrators would suffer repercussions.

“I also apologize to God, our dear Supreme Leader, the great nation and honorable prison guards, whose efforts will certainly not be ignored because of these mistakes,” Mohammadi wrote.

Regarding the pictures # Zind_ اوین; Accept responsibility for these unacceptable behaviors and commit to trying not to repeat such tragic events and dealing seriously with the wrongdoers; From Almighty God, our dear leader, the noble nation and honorable prison wardens, whose efforts, of course, will not be ignored under the influence of these errors.#I am sorry. – حاج محمدی (@Mmhajmohammadi) August 24, 2021

Video showed an emaciated man abandoned in the yard and dragged through the prison half-conscious as guards and staff watched unfazedly. At one point, a clerk walks past the injured man.

Several videos show inmates being beaten by prison guards. One image shows a tiny solitary confinement cell, blank walls and Turkish toilets.

Most of the videos are time stamped in 2020 and 2021, with guards wearing masks in some of them as the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Iranian prisons.

The hackers also managed to gain access to the prison control room. A clip shows a guard hopping to his feet when the many monitors in front of him flash red and then turn black one by one. The guards burst in, some pull out their phones to film the situation, while others make hasty phone calls.

The group that carried out the hack calls itself Edalat-e Ali, or “Ali’s justice”. It is a reference to the son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad, an imam revered by Shia Muslims.

Evin Prison, which houses political prisoners and detainees with dual nationality, most of them jailed for espionage and propaganda, has been criticized for years for human rights violations, including by the United Nations Special Rapporteur for Rights humans. It is also blacklisted by the US and the EU.

Iran has seen several high-profile hacks in recent months, including an apparent cyberattack on its rail system earlier this year and a cyberattack on the country’s traffic police databases earlier this week.