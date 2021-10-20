Iran braces for new wave of COVID despite accelerated jab rollout

More reopenings are planned as people continue to get vaccinated, but authorities fear a further increase in cases.

Tehran, Iran – Iran is bracing for a sixth major wave of COVID-19 infections even as its nationwide vaccination efforts have gathered pace in recent weeks.

Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said on Tuesday he was “certain” the worst-affected country in the Middle East would face a further rise in cases next month.

“But we are quite ready to fight the disease in the sixth wave, and the hospitals are now ready in terms of medicine and oxygen equipment so that we can fight it,” he said.

The virus has so far killed nearly 125,000 people while more than 5.8 million cases have been reported in Iran since February 2020, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

Daily deaths are down considerably from the peak of 709 recorded at the end of August, but more than 150 Iranians are still victims of the virus, as more than 10,000 new cases are detected every day.

Deployment of COVID vaccine in Iran has accelerated in recent months [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]

Iranian authorities had previously been criticized for slow vaccine imports, but tens of millions of doses have been imported in the past two months, the vast majority of which are Chinese injections of Sinopharm, as well as injections of AstraZeneca. .

But even as the vaccine rollout accelerated, the health minister said authorities were a long way from vaccinating most of Iran’s 85 million people.

About 75 percent of the target population have now received at least one dose, Einollahi said, adding that only about 35 percent had been fully immunized.

While vaccines are now readily available in most places across the country, reluctance to vaccinate appears to have become a concern. The ISPA polling agency found last month that 14.2% of adult Iranians say they don’t want to be vaccinated. The most frequently cited reasons were lack of confidence in jabs and fear of side effects.

“Smart” reopenings

The final warning about a sixth wave of the pandemic comes as health authorities plan more gradual reopening and further lifting of restrictions on social life.

The health ministry proposed a “smart management platform” that would keep restrictions in place only for those who are not vaccinated and do not follow necessary health protocols.

While details are not yet finalized, officials said business can return to normal if service providers, service recipients and sites follow all protocols closely.

Vaccines will not be mandatory for the general population, officials said, but some will have no choice but to get vaccinated. Government workers in Tehran, who have been told they will not be able to continue working remotely, must be given at least one dose by next week to be able to return to the office.

Schools reopened at the end of September, with most classes being delivered remotely online, but authorities plan to allow students in schools under a multi-phased plan that begins next week. Students between the ages of 12 and 18 are now expected to receive vaccines, but vaccination is not mandatory.

A soccer match between the Iranian and South Korean national teams in Tehran went behind closed doors last week despite previous announcements that supporters would be allowed to attend, but league matches already underway should soon accept vaccinated supporters.

Massive Friday prayers in Tehran, suspended for 20 months, are also expected to resume this week.