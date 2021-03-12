Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen step up drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON – Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have stepped up drone and missile attacks against Saudi Arabia over the past month, using increasingly sophisticated drones and missiles to hit targets in the territory of the kingdom, according to defense officials and experts.

The Houthis launched more than 40 drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia in February alone, a senior US defense official told NBC News.

“We are certainly aware of a worrying increase in cross-border attacks by the Houthis from a variety of systems, including cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles),” the official said. defense.

The attacks underscore the Houthis’ ability to strike distant targets in Saudi Arabia for hundreds of miles, including the center of the kingdom’s oil industry.

But unlike a devastating drone and cruise missile attack in September 2019 that destroyed two crucial oil factories, Saudi Arabia managed to bring down many incoming drones and missiles.

In their latest attack on Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Houthi forces said they launched a medium-range Zulfiqar missile and 10 armed drones into the eastern towns of Ras Tanura and Dammam, housing key oil facilities, and seven Badr missiles at short range and four drones on targets in the south.

Due to the growing threat from the air, the U.S. military has stepped up assistance to the Saudis, sharing intelligence to help them locate and intercept explosive-laden drones and a range of ballistic and cruise missiles, said. Defense officials.

Saudi Arabia said Sunday’s attacks caused no casualties or major damage to the country’s oil facilities.

Although the Saudis have so far been successful in foiling recent attacks, there have been strong calls. On February 11, Houthi rockets struck Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, causing a fire on a civilian airliner, but no one was injured.

After the September 2019 attack that disrupted more than half of the kingdom’s oil production for days, the United States provided Saudi Arabia with Patriot missile defense batteries as well as a Terminal High Altitude Area system. Defense, or THAAD, to help Riyadh repel the Houthis. threat.

Anti-missile systems, however, are designed to track and strike missiles arriving at higher altitudes, and low-flying drones are a more difficult target, especially when launched in greater numbers. The Saudis have turned to using US-made F-15 fighter jets armed with missiles to attack drones, according to defense officials and regional experts.

The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.

Iranian weapons and advice

The scale and scope of the Houthi attacks illustrate how the rebels have progressed as a fighting force since the war in Yemen began in 2015, and how much they have benefited from Iranian weapons and advice, analysts say. regional and UN experts.

A January UN report said there were growing indications that Iran was supplying arms and weapon components to Houthi rebels via smuggling routes at sea.

“A growing body of evidence suggests that individuals or entities in the Islamic Republic of Iran are providing significant volumes of weapons and components to the Houthis,” the UN panel of experts said.

Image: Civil defense soldiers surround a hole in Jazan, Saudi Arabia, after a military projectile dropped by Yemen Houthi rebels (Saudi News Agency / via AP)

Previous UN reports have revealed that the ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis were made by Iran and that the drones used by the Houthis were almost identical in design and capability to those produced by Iran.

The Houthis have proven adept at using components supplied by Iran – including drone engines, rocket motors and electronics – to manufacture missiles and drones at local factories, Washington’s Michael Knights said. Institute for Near East Policy. Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah members also contributed to the effort, he said.

“The Houthis with Iranian backing and the backing of Lebanese Hezbollah have managed to muster some pretty amazing strike capabilities,” said Knights, whose research has focused on Iranian and Houthi military capabilities.

“They’ve reached a production level where they can release a lot more of these systems. They’ve reached technical maturity on their local production systems, ”Knights said.

Iran has repeatedly denied having armed Houthi forces. The Iranian UN mission did not respond to a request for comment.

Iran is the only country to recognize Houthi forces as the government of Yemen, and its rebel envoy Hassan Irloo has been described by the State Department as an officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. .

The war in Yemen, which erupted in 2015, pits the Shiite Houthis aligned with Iran against a coalition of Sunni Muslim states, backed by the United States, which wants to see the internationally recognized government restored to power. The civil war has also turned into a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Image: Funeral of Houthi rebel fighters in Yemen (Hani Al-Ansi / Zuma Press)

The Houthi air strikes on Saudi Arabia were accompanied by a ground offensive in Yemen around Marib, the last Nordic stronghold of the internationally recognized Yemeni government. UN officials have warned that Marib’s fall could displace hundreds of thousands of Yemenis, exacerbating what aid agencies are calling the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The Houthi assault on Marib and the missile rounds on Saudi Arabia coincide with a renewed international effort to try to negotiate a peace settlement, with a US envoy, Tim Lenderking, who is holding talks in the region this week. The United States along with France, Germany, Italy and Britain on Thursday condemned the Houthi offensive on Marib and “the major escalation of attacks the Houthis have carried out and claimed against Arabia. Arabia, “the governments said in a statement Thursday.

The Houthi military push appears to be aimed at gaining traction ahead of possible peace talks and exploiting friction between the Biden administration and the Saudis, said Adel Abdel Ghafar, a companion from the Brookings Doha Center think tank.

“The Houthis have been encouraged by the decision of the Biden administration not to support the Saudi-led war against Yemen,” Ghafar said, and seek to put themselves “in a stronger position once the negotiations will begin to end the war “.

President Joe Biden cut support for Saudi Arabia’s military campaign in Yemen shortly after taking office, and his administration lifted the terrorist designation of the Houthi rebels, claiming it hampered emergency aid deliveries to a country on the brink of famine. Democrats in Congress for years have been calling for an end to US support for the Saudi-led war, citing airstrikes using US-made bombs that have inflicted heavy civilian casualties.

But critics have accused the Biden administration of sending the wrong signal to the Houthis and that the rebels have little incentive to make concessions.

“Lobbying Riyadh while essentially giving the Houthis a pass created an asymmetry that no shrewd shuttle diplomacy is likely to overcome,” said Brad Bowman, former national security policy adviser to Republican senators. and now a member of the Foundation for the Reflection Group on the Defense of Democracies.

The Biden administration condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and recently announced new sanctions against two Houthi military leaders, vowing to “keep up the pressure” on the rebels.

Bowman argued that the administration should act to ban arms deliveries to Yemen, depriving the Houthis of a steady supply of arms.

“Blocking access to Iran’s key weapons and technologies could increase the incentives for the Houthis to come to the negotiating table in good faith,” Bowman said.

Charlene Gubash reported from Cairo.