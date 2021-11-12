Iran-backed Houthi rebels arrest Yemeni U.S. embassy staff after violating Sana’a compound

The State Department on Thursday called on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels to release Yemeni embassy staff from the United States, fighters detained in the northern city of Sana’a after breaching the compound in the country ravaged by war.

Details: A State Department spokesperson, in an emailed statement, also called on the Houthis to “immediately evacuate” the compound and “return all seized property.” Most of those detained, who worked outside the complex for tasks such as security, had been released, the spokesperson said.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic information with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

“We are concerned that the Yemeni staff at the US Embassy in Sana’a continue to be detained without explanation and we call for their immediate release.”

State Department spokesperson

To note : State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing in which reports of the detention of embassy employees were released on Tuesday, US officials “continued to make diplomatic efforts behind the scenes to secure their release “.

The big picture: United States suspension of embassy operations in Yemen in February 2015, about five months after the start of the country’s civil suit between the Houthi forces and a Saudi-led coalition which supports President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, while the rebels have taken control of Sana’a.

President Biden announced in February plans to end US support for the pro-Hadi coalition’s offensive operations in Yemen amid a serious humanitarian crisis.

The Biden administration announced a month later that the United States would restore full humanitarian aid funding to rebel-held areas of northern Yemen to help millions of people on the brink of famine.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free