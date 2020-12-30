World
Iran awards $ 150,000 to families of Ukraine plane crash victims – Times of India
The Iranian cabinet on Wednesday allocated $ 150,000 for the families of each of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian plane downed in Iranian airspace in January, IRNA press agency reported.
Describing Iranmanagement of the situation as “unacceptable”, Ukraine said the amount of compensation should be negotiated and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.
A statement from the Iranian government said: “The cabinet has approved the provision of 150,000 dollars or the equivalent in euros as soon as possible to the families and survivors of each of the victims of the Ukrainian plan crash,” IRNA reported.
Iranian Revolutionary Guards said they accidentally shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane shortly after take off, mistaking it for a missile when tensions with the United States were high.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the amount of compensation should be determined through negotiations, taking into account international practice, and establishing the causes of the tragedy and bringing those responsible to justice was a prerequisite.
“The Ukrainian side is waiting for Iran for a draft technical report on the circumstances of the downing of the plane,” ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said, adding that Iran had not yet put in implement previous agreements, without giving details.
“This situation is particularly unacceptable, because we are talking about the fate of innocent people,” Nikolenko said.
Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami told state television on Wednesday that the final report on the crash had been sent to countries participating in the investigation.
Under The United Nations rules, Iran retains overall control of the investigation while the United States and Ukraine are accredited as the countries where the aircraft was respectively built and operated. Canada also played a role as the home of many victims aboard the downed plane.
The international rules on airplane crash investigation known as Annex 13 include a recommendation that a final report appear within 12 months, which in this case runs until early January, although many high level surveys take longer.
A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said by email that the agency had been informed that a “draft investigation report was going to be distributed” this week, although the TSB did not will not be able to access it. The TSB will not receive a copy of the final report until it is released.
Habib Haghjoo, an Iranian-Canadian who lost his daughter and granddaughter in the crash, said he did not trust the news from Tehran and stressed that his priority was the report.
“They want to conclude,” he said of Iran. “We want the truth.”
Describing Iranmanagement of the situation as “unacceptable”, Ukraine said the amount of compensation should be negotiated and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.
A statement from the Iranian government said: “The cabinet has approved the provision of 150,000 dollars or the equivalent in euros as soon as possible to the families and survivors of each of the victims of the Ukrainian plan crash,” IRNA reported.
Iranian Revolutionary Guards said they accidentally shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane shortly after take off, mistaking it for a missile when tensions with the United States were high.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the amount of compensation should be determined through negotiations, taking into account international practice, and establishing the causes of the tragedy and bringing those responsible to justice was a prerequisite.
“The Ukrainian side is waiting for Iran for a draft technical report on the circumstances of the downing of the plane,” ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said, adding that Iran had not yet put in implement previous agreements, without giving details.
“This situation is particularly unacceptable, because we are talking about the fate of innocent people,” Nikolenko said.
Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami told state television on Wednesday that the final report on the crash had been sent to countries participating in the investigation.
Under The United Nations rules, Iran retains overall control of the investigation while the United States and Ukraine are accredited as the countries where the aircraft was respectively built and operated. Canada also played a role as the home of many victims aboard the downed plane.
The international rules on airplane crash investigation known as Annex 13 include a recommendation that a final report appear within 12 months, which in this case runs until early January, although many high level surveys take longer.
A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said by email that the agency had been informed that a “draft investigation report was going to be distributed” this week, although the TSB did not will not be able to access it. The TSB will not receive a copy of the final report until it is released.
Habib Haghjoo, an Iranian-Canadian who lost his daughter and granddaughter in the crash, said he did not trust the news from Tehran and stressed that his priority was the report.
“They want to conclude,” he said of Iran. “We want the truth.”
Source link