Iran approves first local vaccine against Covid-19 – Times of India
TEHRAN: IranState TV reports the country has approved emergency use of its first nationally developed coronavirus vaccine who could bring the hardest hit country Middle East closer to vaccinating its citizens against Covid-19. The emergency clearance was approved after the country faced problems importing enough vaccine.
The television quotes Health Minister Saeed Namaki as saying: “Authorization to use Iranian vaccine COVIran Barekat was issued yesterday.”
Iranian pharmaceutical company Shifafarmed made the vaccine from a disabled virus, and the first safety and efficacy study began in late December.
Iran has also said it is working on a vaccine with the cooperation of a foreign country. Namaki said that another vaccine, produced jointly by Iran and Cuba, will join the country’s vaccine package next week.
Local research for vaccines in Iran has become urgent as officials allege heavy US sanctions will hamper the Islamic Republic’s mass vaccination efforts.
Although Iran maintains avenues of access to vaccines, notably through its participation in COVAX, an international initiative designed to distribute vaccines to countries regardless of their wealth, international banks and financial institutions are reluctant to deal with Iran for fear of US sanctions.
Under COVAX rules, Iran could, at most, order enough doses to immunize half of its 82 million people.
