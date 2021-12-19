World
Iran announces first case of omicron variant: report – Times of India
TEHRAN: Iran has detected its first case of infection with the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, state television reported on Sunday.
The announcement comes as the variant spreads worldwide less than a month after scientists alerted the World Health Organization to the disturbing version.
Iran has vaccinated some 60% of its population of around 85 million people with two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
The coronavirus has killed more than 131,000 people in Iran, the worst death rate in the Middle East. On August 24 alone, 709 people died from the disease. The number of deaths has declined in recent months due to vaccination, experts say.
Iran has stepped up vaccinations in recent weeks. Over 50 million Iranians received their second shot and 3.5 million received the third shot.
Only 7 million Iranians had been vaccinated when the president Ebrahin Raisi formed its administration at the end of August.
Iran typically uses the Sinopharm vaccine made in China, although the Russian Sputnik-V and the vaccine made by the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca are also in use.
Iranian officials have urged those who received two doses of the vaccine to receive their third dose as soon as possible.
