World
Iran and North Korea resume missile collaboration in 2020: UN report – Times of India
UNITED NATIONS: North Korea and Iran resumed cooperation on long-range missile development in 2020, says UN report it also confirmed that Pyongyang continues to violate various nuclear resolutions.
The annual report, produced by an independent panel of UN experts, was submitted to the Security Council on Monday and seen by AFP.
He said Tehran denies any such cooperation with North Korea.
But according to an unnamed member state, North Korea and Iran “have resumed cooperation on long-range missile development projects,” the report said.
“This resumption of cooperation would have included the transfer of critical parts, with the most recent shipment associated with this relationship taking place in 2020.”
Experts in the report are monitoring multiple sanctions imposed on Pyongyang in an attempt to force it to suspend its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs.
In a December 21 response, Iran said that “preliminary examination of information provided to us by (experts) indicates that false information and fabricated data may have been used in investigations and analysis” .
In their assessment of North Korea, experts said Pyongyang “maintains and develops its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. ”
Pyongyang last year announced preparations for testing and production of new ballistic missile warheads and the development of tactical nuclear weapons.
“It has produced fissile material, maintained nuclear facilities and modernized its ballistic missile infrastructure. It continued to research materials and technologies for these programs abroad,” the expert report said.
Experts also investigated cases in which North Korea acquired vessels, sold fishing rights and continued to export coal in violation of sanctions.
The closure of the North Korean border due to the pandemic, however, may have hampered these shipments.
Experts also found that North Korea continued to import more refined oil than its limit of 500,000 barrels allowed, sometimes using “elaborate subterfuge.”
“According to images, data and calculations received from a Member State covering the period January 1 to September 30, in 2020, these illicit shipments have exceeded the overall annual cap of 500,000 barrels by several times,” the report said. .
Last year, like the previous year, the United States presented satellite imagery and data to show North Korea was exceeding its quotas.
China and Russia, North Korea’s main supporters, have dismissed the United States’ claims and say oil imports are much smaller.
The annual report, produced by an independent panel of UN experts, was submitted to the Security Council on Monday and seen by AFP.
He said Tehran denies any such cooperation with North Korea.
But according to an unnamed member state, North Korea and Iran “have resumed cooperation on long-range missile development projects,” the report said.
“This resumption of cooperation would have included the transfer of critical parts, with the most recent shipment associated with this relationship taking place in 2020.”
Experts in the report are monitoring multiple sanctions imposed on Pyongyang in an attempt to force it to suspend its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs.
In a December 21 response, Iran said that “preliminary examination of information provided to us by (experts) indicates that false information and fabricated data may have been used in investigations and analysis” .
In their assessment of North Korea, experts said Pyongyang “maintains and develops its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. ”
Pyongyang last year announced preparations for testing and production of new ballistic missile warheads and the development of tactical nuclear weapons.
“It has produced fissile material, maintained nuclear facilities and modernized its ballistic missile infrastructure. It continued to research materials and technologies for these programs abroad,” the expert report said.
Experts also investigated cases in which North Korea acquired vessels, sold fishing rights and continued to export coal in violation of sanctions.
The closure of the North Korean border due to the pandemic, however, may have hampered these shipments.
Experts also found that North Korea continued to import more refined oil than its limit of 500,000 barrels allowed, sometimes using “elaborate subterfuge.”
“According to images, data and calculations received from a Member State covering the period January 1 to September 30, in 2020, these illicit shipments have exceeded the overall annual cap of 500,000 barrels by several times,” the report said. .
Last year, like the previous year, the United States presented satellite imagery and data to show North Korea was exceeding its quotas.
China and Russia, North Korea’s main supporters, have dismissed the United States’ claims and say oil imports are much smaller.
Source link