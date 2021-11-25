World
Iran accused of delaying repair of downed Ukrainian flight – Times of India
OTTAWA: Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine charged on Wednesday Iran to delay reparations for the families of victims of a crashed flight in Ukraine, saying Tehran has not yet agreed to the talks.
Islamic republic slaughtered International Airlines of Ukraine flight PS752 shortly after taking off from its capital Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people on board, including 85 Canadian citizens and permanent residents.
Three days later, he admitted that his forces mistakenly targeted the Boeing 737-800 plane bound for Kiev.
“We, the ministers representing Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, express our deep disappointment that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not accepted our multiple requests for a meeting on November 22, 2021 to negotiate on the issue. repairs for the destruction of Flight PS752, “the four nations said in a joint statement.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly spoke with her British counterpart on Friday Elisabeth Truss, and jointly pledged “to seek justice while holding Iran accountable.”
The four countries seeking redress said on Wednesday that if Iran continues “to avoid negotiating with the group, (they) will have no choice but to seriously consider other actions and measures to resolve the matter in the future.” the framework of international law “.
On Sunday, the trial of 10 soldiers in connection with the airliner crash opened in Tehran.
In a final report in March, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) highlighted the missile strikes and the “vigilance” of its ground troops amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States at the time.
The Islamic Republic had just attacked a US base in Iraq in response to the assassination of the general Qassem Soleimani, and awaited a response from Washington.
Ukraine, which lost 11 citizens in the disaster, said the report was “a cynical attempt to hide (the) true causes” of the tragedy, while Canada said it contained “no facts or tangible proof “and pledged to publish the results of its own investigation soon.
