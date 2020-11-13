Iota becomes 30th named storm in record-breaking season

Tropical Storm Iota churned across the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening, becoming the 30th named storm of the record hurricane season of 2020.

The storm, which was moving west-southwest at three miles per hour by 4 p.m. Friday, is expected to strengthen steadily and gain speed over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm could become a major hurricane – Category 3 or higher – within the next 36 hours as it approaches Central America, said Dennis Feltgen, spokesperson and meteorologist for the National Hurricane Center in Miami on Friday evening. It is expected to approach the coasts of Honduras and Nicaragua on Sunday evening. Precipitation could reach up to 20 inches in northern parts of both countries.