‘Invisible’ stateless people could miss out on COVID-19 bites, UNHCR warns

This is the warning from the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, who on Tuesday published a report showing that the “vast majority” of national immunization plans in 157 countries lacked “clarity” on the coverage provided for people who have no legal proof of their identity, “regardless of whether their age, health or their role in society would otherwise place them in a priority group ”.

While it is relatively common for governments not to identify stateless people in their immunization plans – and only two have specifically banned stateless people – UNHCR said there were many reasons why those who did not. no identity papers could be left unprotected during the pandemic.

“In many contexts, stateless people have been denied access to testing and treatment due to lack of legal status and have been excluded from social services, despite facing social impacts. “particularly serious economic problems” in the first year of the pandemic, UNHCR said. .

Its report claimed that the trend predates the pandemic and that those without identity documents will be excluded from vaccination “unless states make special efforts to reach them.”

As a rule, stateless persons “do not appear in civil registers or national population registers; their absence of legal identity documents effectively made them invisible to the authorities, ”the UN agency explained.

Identification obstacle

There are at least 4.2 million people without nationality, in 94 countries, according to the UNHCR, whose mandate is to prevent and reduce statelessness, and to protect stateless persons who are among the minorities hardest hit by the new coronavirus.

To ensure that national immunization plans are as inclusive as possible, UNHCR has urged authorities in host countries to accept forms of proof of identity other than nationality or identity cards.

“As many stateless people already face widespread exclusion and marginalization, barriers to access must be removed and special attention must be paid to their situation,” said Gillian Triggs, International Protection Officer of UNHCR.

The United Nations agency has said that since the start of the pandemic, many stateless people are too afraid of being arrested or deported to seek health care and access social services.

The potentially high cost of medical care and vaccinations “can also be prohibitive for stateless persons,” UNHCR noted, as they are generally not covered by public health care plans in the 212 countries and places where COVID-19[female[feminine vaccination has started.

Despite these obstacles, the agency stressed that the equitable access to immunization program, in partnership with the UN COVAX was set up to provide vaccines to 190 participating countries or territories, which could then immunize their most vulnerable members of society.

UNHCR also reiterated the World Health Organization (WHO) advice that vaccinations should be a priority for “disadvantaged ethnic, racial, sexual and religious groups, vulnerable irregular migrants, nomadic populations and hard-to-reach populations”, which include stateless communities.

Jam from birth registrations

UNHCR has also warned that the suspension of birth registration in a number of countries is likely to increase statelessness globally. “Countries where birth registration services have been partially or fully suspended are now reporting lower birth registration rates as well as significant backlogs,” the agency said, adding that birth registration campaigns for hard-to-reach populations at risk of statelessness “were also suspended. in many contexts ”.

Highlighting the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on minorities who make up 75% of known stateless people worldwide, UNHCR explained that the loss of their livelihoods and limited access to education and other social services “Have exacerbated existing inequalities in a way that is likely to spread beyond the end of the pandemic.”

Good practices

A number of countries are now offering universal COVID-19 vaccination strategies, including Spain, Portugal, Turkmenistan, Lebanon, Kuwait and Jordan.

In the UK, undocumented migrants, including stateless people, will be able to get vaccinated “and their data will not be shared with the police.”