Investors abandon Vietnamese stocks for Tesla, crypto

Foreign investors dumped Vietnamese stocks all year, despite a record increase. Competition from popular retail stocks like Tesla Inc. and cryptocurrencies seems to be part of the reason.

Korean retail investors – who accounted for 16% of net foreign capital inflows between 2017 and 2019 – are among those who have sold shares for a net worth of $ 166 million so far this year, data shows of the Korea Securities Depository. Their appetite for risk has shifted from emerging markets to the United States, thanks to strong returns on speculative assets there, analysts said.

“Bitcoin and US stocks, especially tech growth stocks, showed strong swings,” said Lee Soyeon, market strategist at Korea Investment & Securities Co. “So investors were drawn to them, rather than to them. Vietnam Stock transactions are a bit complicated and returns are late.

Foreign investors have seen capital outflows in every month but one this year, despite the benchmark VN’s gain of 33%, making it the best performing in Southeast Asia. In total, they sold a record $ 2.7 billion of shares in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“A lot of overseas sales are just profit taking,” said Stephen McKeever, head of the institutional clients division at Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corp. their focus on US tech stocks like Tesla, he added.

Still, Vietnamese observers, notably Jessica Tea of ​​BNP Paribas Asset Management and Quynh Cao of SSI Securities Corp. see positive long-term fundamentals in the country’s stock market and suspect the return of foreign investors. Demographics, Vietnam’s place in the Asian production chain, and attractive valuations provide an advantage to equity investors, they said.

“We believe that the net overseas sales that we have seen over the past two years do not necessarily reflect foreign investor sentiment towards Vietnam, which remains very positive,” said McKeever of Ho Chi Minh City Securities. “We call this the sentiment paradox.”