Invasive pest has spread another consequence of climate change, says UN-backed study

the scientific journal examines 15 plant pests that have spread or could spread as a result of climate change. The risks are increasing, the authors warn, with just one exceptionally warm winter capable of providing conditions conducive to insect infestations.

“The main findings of this review should alert us all to how climate change may affect how infectious, distributed and serious parasites may become around the world,” mentionned Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), speaking at launch.

“The review clearly shows that the impact of climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing the plant health community,” he added.

Billions lost every year

The study was prepared by Professor Maria Lodovica of the University of Turin in Italy, with 10 co-authors from around the world, under the auspices of the Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention, which FAO hosts.

About 40% of the world’s agricultural production is currently lost to pests, the United Nations agency said, and plant diseases rob the world economy of more than $ 220 billion a year. Invasive pests cost countries at least $ 70 billion, and they are also a major driver of biodiversity loss.

Species such as the fall armyworm, which feed on crops such as corn, sorghum and millet, have already spread due to the warmer climate. Others, such as desert locusts, which are the most destructive migratory pests in the world, are expected to change their migration routes and geographic distribution.

Movements like these threaten overall food security, the report says, and smallholder farmers, as well as people in countries where food security is a problem, are among those particularly at risk.

Preserving the health of plants

The report is one of the key initiatives of the International Year of Plant Health, which ends this month.

“Preserving plant health is fundamental to achieving the Sustainable development goalsFAO Director General Qu, said. “Preserving plant health is integral to our work for more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems. ”

The authors presented several recommendations for mitigating the impact of climate change, starting with strengthening international cooperation, as effective management of plant pests in one country affects success in others.

As half of all emerging plant diseases are spread through travel and trade, improved measures to limit transmission, while adjustments to plant protection policies are also essential.

They also stressed the need for more research and additional investment in strengthening national systems and structures related to plant health.