Invaluable? Even Olympic medals can be obtained at the right price

A 1900s silver medal Olympic Games in Paris recently sold for a whopping $ 1,283.

Then there was a 1956 Winter Games bronze medal in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, which grossed $ 3,750.

But it was a first-place silver medal from the first modern Olympics in Athens in 1896 – there were no gold medals at the time – that commanded six figures on the eve of the Games in that time. year. It sold for $ 180,111, according to RR Auction, the Boston-based auction house that handled all three sales.

While their sentimental value is invaluable to athletes who wear them around their necks, Olympic medals find their way to pawn shop and podium auction blocks, where collectors collect them like rare coins, comics, and other sports artifacts like baseball cards.

“It’s a niche collector’s item,” said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of RR Auction, which negotiated the sale of the three medals and 18 others on July 22, on Sunday. “Those who have entered the market in recent years, there is not a glut. “