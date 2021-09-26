Intrigue intensifies at UN over Myanmar and Afghanistan

No official representing Myanmar will speak on Monday, the last day of the UN General Assembly plenary, said UN officials, in an apparent last-minute compromise that would deprive of a platform the country’s warring democratic and militarist factions.

Myanmar’s ambassador to the UN, U Kyaw Moe Tun, was due to speak on Monday. Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun was appointed by the government overthrown in a coup in February. He has since publicly attacked the junta which now rules the country, but which is not widely recognized by the international community.

Myanmar was previously on a list of speakers. But Stéphane Dujarric, the UN chief spokesman, said in an email Saturday that “Myanmar is not on the list of speakers.”

Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun did not respond to requests for comment. But he told Reuters he had withdrawn from the list. Myanmar, one of the 193 UN member states, no longer appears on the list of country representatives who have not yet spoken at the annual meeting.