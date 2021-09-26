Intrigue intensifies at UN over Myanmar and Afghanistan
No official representing Myanmar will speak on Monday, the last day of the UN General Assembly plenary, said UN officials, in an apparent last-minute compromise that would deprive of a platform the country’s warring democratic and militarist factions.
Myanmar’s ambassador to the UN, U Kyaw Moe Tun, was due to speak on Monday. Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun was appointed by the government overthrown in a coup in February. He has since publicly attacked the junta which now rules the country, but which is not widely recognized by the international community.
Myanmar was previously on a list of speakers. But Stéphane Dujarric, the UN chief spokesman, said in an email Saturday that “Myanmar is not on the list of speakers.”
Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun did not respond to requests for comment. But he told Reuters he had withdrawn from the list. Myanmar, one of the 193 UN member states, no longer appears on the list of country representatives who have not yet spoken at the annual meeting.
Reuters also reported that unidentified members of the General Assembly’s Credentials Committee, a group that includes China, Russia and the United States, had reached an agreement that Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun would be allowed to retain his seat at the UN for the time being as long as he was not speaking. Diplomats from countries represented on the committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The United States denounced the junta and defended Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun’s right to represent Myanmar. China and Russia are major arms suppliers to Myanmar’s armed forces and have criticized the February coup much less.
The credentials committee has yet to formally deliberate on the credentials challenges submitted by the Burmese junta and the Taliban militants now controlling Afghanistan, which is also represented at the global body by an ambassador from a deposed government. That envoy, Ghulam M. Isaczai, was still on the list to speak on Sunday, a prospect that could anger the Taliban.
The right to speak on behalf of a country at the United Nations is an important barometer of the international legitimacy and acceptance of one’s government.
If the junta succeeded in overthrowing Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun in favor of his own envoy, it would represent a significant PR victory for the ruling generals and a setback for the former civilian government led by Daw Aung Sang Suu Kyi, Nobel laureate. imprisoned by the military since the coup on nebulous charges.
So far, at least, Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun has been an active supporter of his country’s overthrown government at the United Nations. Last week, for example, he published a Message on Twitter thanking Derek H. Chollet, senior State Department official, for meeting him and for supporting “our efforts to restore democracy and promote and protect human rights”.