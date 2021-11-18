Interview: On the brink of humanitarian crisis, there is “no childhood” in Afghanistan

UN News spoke with Samantha Mort, Head of Communications, Advocacy and Civic Engagement atUnicef Afghanistan, which ensured that all offices remain open and warehouses full.

Some 22.8 million people across the country face food insecurity, she explained, adding that they cannot access affordable or nutritious food.

Of the 38 million people living in Afghanistan, some 14 million children are food insecure.

For Ms. Mort, “there is no childhood” nowadays in Afghanistan. “It’s about survival and getting through the next day.”

‘The Perfect Storm’

She painted a grim picture of impoverished families where parents don’t eat three meals a day, meal portions go down, and people wake up not knowing where the next meal is coming from.

“It’s this level of food insecurity,” the UNICEF official said.

Exacerbated by drought, a poor harvest and rising food prices, she called the looming crisis a “perfect storm in Afghanistan”.

And at the start of a generally freezing winter, Ms Mort said snow would cut rural areas in the mountains.

“UNICEF is very, very concerned because what we are seeing is approximately 3.2 million children with acute malnutrition and 1.1 million children at risk of dying from severe acute malnutrition unless we intervene with a treatment, ”she warned.

© UNICEF / Omid Fazel UNICEF Afghanistan communications chief Sam Mort interacts with a child in a malnutrition treatment ward at Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul.

Hospital records

Last week, the UNICEF official visited clinics in the west of the country.

In one, the doctor shared records showing a 50 percent increase in severe malnutrition while another found a 30 percent increase.

Despite the increase, Ms. Mort explained that the crisis did not start on August 15 but that the country had experienced some form of insecurity or conflict for 40 years.

“But because of the drought … the bad harvest … the rising food prices, because many women have been asked to stay at home since August 15, many families have lost their homes. main source of income, ”she said.

A family affair

Ms Mort recalled asking the mother of a severely malnourished baby if she was breastfeeding and being told that despite her best efforts, she had no milk. A doctor in the room asked the woman if she was eating. The woman replied that most of the time she only drank a glass of black tea with a piece of bread in it.

“It’s no wonder she can’t breastfeed because she herself is undernourished. And I think it’s a story that’s amplified across the country, ”said the UNICEF official.

The same mother then brought her 4-year-old, dressed in an oversized coat.

“You would expect the 4 year old to look around and be curious about the strangers in the room. This little girl was sitting propped up by her jacket in the same position her mother had put her down. And she just looked at the ground. His head was bowed. She had no energy, ”recalls Ms. Mort.

UNICEF predicts food stocks will run out in mid-winter Samantha Death

Taking off the girl’s coat, her little arm was “no thicker than a broom handle” and she was so malnourished that her hair fell out and her cheeks were hollow. At 4, she weighed around 20 pounds.

“Severe acute malnutrition means you can potentially die if you are not treated. And that means if we don’t treat them, they will die ”, said Mrs. Mort.

Double the efforts

Due to the drought and the resulting poor harvests, UNICEF predicts that food stocks will run out in the middle of winter.

The agency doubles its number of nutrition advisers and mobile health and nutrition teams who can travel to rural communities to help the hardest to reach children.

Ms. Mort pointed out that nutrition advisers are often recruited locally so communities can trust them.

“They are very passionate… energetic and… uplifting,” she explained, highlighting the positive interactions between them and the mothers who come for help.

“They offer creative solutions. They use what is in the community. They share the resources, ”she explained.

These professionals are also generally young and educated women. Ms Mort recalled meeting a female doctor in her early 30s who ran a medical clinic with 20 staff, including 18 women.

The doctor found “extremely edifying to see young professional women working in Afghanistan … in the midst of all the challenges”, recalling that they “kept talking about their work, their patients”.

© UNICEF Parwana suffers from severe acute malnutrition, where the nutritional needs of children have also increased following recent events, as economic shocks plunge more people in Afghanistan into crisis.

Uncertain future

Throughout her visits, Ms. Mort has mostly observed feelings of uncertainty.

“I think people are uncertain, they don’t know what winter has in store for them, what the de facto authorities will do next. They do not know if the international community will release these funds for the health system and the education system to recover. We have the impression that everyone is a bit on hold, ”she said.

For the head of UNICEF, it is “absolutely essential” that the international community understands that Afghanistan is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

“Now is not the time for political swindling. The Afghans are dying and they need our support. Humanitarian aid is the last expression of human solidarity,” she said.

“When you have nothing… you fight… you feel forgotten…[and] don’t know where your next meal is coming from, humanitarian aid is arriving at your doorstep and you are part of a much larger family ”.

The health sector in crisis

Ms Mort recalled a conversation she had last week with the director of the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul who told her that he sometimes had three babies in one bed, as many district and regional clinics can no longer function.

In addition, people in rural areas must take their babies to the capital. But because poverty limits their ability to travel, they wait so long that their children have fallen very ill.

“It’s too late. And they are dying because the families did not have the money to bring them back sooner. We see that the families are becoming more and more desperate,” she recalls.

If children do not go to school, they are much more likely to be recruited by an armed group, or to fall into early marriage or to be exploited in some way. Samantha Death

UNICEF has noted an increase in ‘negative coping mechanisms’, where people become so desperate that they start doing things they would not normally envision, such as taking a child out of school or selling him or her. for early marriage – sometimes babies as young as six months.

Education for girls

Currently, Ms Mort said the teenage girls were not asked to return to school.

“We have about a million school-age girls sitting at home deprived of their right to education,” she said. “We want to see every child at school. If children do not go to school, they are much more likely to be recruited by an armed group, or to fall into early marriage or to be exploited in some way ”.

Even before the current Taliban regime, 70% of the Afghan economy was supported by international aid.

“With this frozen aid, health workers and teachers are not being paid. If you imagine a country that does not have a functioning education system and does not have a functioning health system, you will understand how quickly everything is falling apart, ”she explained.

Last week, at a new school, the UN official spoke to a class of girls who had never been to school.

When asked if they had a message to share with the world, a seven-year-old girl raised her hand and wondered if the world could keep the peace in Afghanistan so that she could keep going. school.

“I was just thinking, God loves you. It was so spontaneous, you just have to keep the peace in my country, so that I can continue to learn, ”recalls Ms. Mort.