Interpol elects UAE official as president
ISTANBUL: Interpol on Thursday elected a contentious official of the United Arab Emirates as the new president at the Annual General Meeting of the international law enforcement body held in Istanbul.
Major General Ahmed Naser al-Raisi, Inspector General of the UAE’s Interior Ministry, was elected for a four-year term. He has been accused by human rights groups of being involved in acts of torture and arbitrary detention in the United Arab Emirates.
The vote for the president has been closely watched since the body’s first-ever Chinese president, Meng Hongwei, disappeared in the middle of his four-year term on a return trip to China in 2018. He is thereafter. emerged that he had been detained on charges of corruption and other alleged crimes.
The international law enforcement body also said Valdecy Urquiza of Brazil was elected Vice President for the Americas, while Garba Baba Umar from Nigeria was elected vice-president for Africa.
Al-Raisi is accused of torture and has filed criminal complaints against him in five countries, including France, where Interpol is headquartered, and Turkey, where the election is taking place.
Al-Raisi has run a fluid campaign for the presidential office, traveling the world to meet with lawmakers and government officials and boasting of UK and US university degrees and years of police experience. .
In an opinion piece for the Abu Dhabi government newspaper, al-Raisi said he wanted to “modernize and transform” Interpol, building on “the role of the UAE as police leader technology driven and bridge builder within the international community. ”
