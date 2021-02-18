World
Internet Services Disrupted In Pakistan As Submarine Cable Expands | News from India – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Internet services have been hampered Pakistan Thursday, while the country telecommunications authority said one of its six international submarine cables had developed a fault.
The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) said the international submarine cable system near Abu Talat, Egypt, developed the problem on Wednesday.
The authority recognized slower internet speeds and frequent blackouts.
The PTA said the flaw has grown to SEA-ME-WE 5 (Southeast Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 5), which is operated by Trans World Associates (TWA).
The Dawn newspaper reported that the TWA had communicated about the degradation of service in international connectivity to Europe and said repair work was underway through its international counterparts in Egypt.
“As the work to eliminate the outage continues, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are shifted to standby capacity maintained by the company,” said a senior executive at Trans World Associates.
TWA and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) are the two licensees for international landing stations of submarine cables.
While the TWA operates SEA-ME-WE 5 and and TW-1 (Transworld), the PTCL submarine cable network includes SMW-3, SMW-4, I-ME-WE and AAE-1.
TWA systems cover around 40 percent of internet traffic in Pakistan and the company executive has acknowledged that internet users across the country will experience reduced speeds until the users are moved.
The fault has occurred in the cable system coming from France and the TWA executive said the ISPs were in the process of shifting the load to other underwater systems coming from Singapore, according to the Dawn newspaper.
The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) said the international submarine cable system near Abu Talat, Egypt, developed the problem on Wednesday.
The authority recognized slower internet speeds and frequent blackouts.
The PTA said the flaw has grown to SEA-ME-WE 5 (Southeast Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 5), which is operated by Trans World Associates (TWA).
The Dawn newspaper reported that the TWA had communicated about the degradation of service in international connectivity to Europe and said repair work was underway through its international counterparts in Egypt.
“As the work to eliminate the outage continues, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are shifted to standby capacity maintained by the company,” said a senior executive at Trans World Associates.
TWA and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) are the two licensees for international landing stations of submarine cables.
While the TWA operates SEA-ME-WE 5 and and TW-1 (Transworld), the PTCL submarine cable network includes SMW-3, SMW-4, I-ME-WE and AAE-1.
TWA systems cover around 40 percent of internet traffic in Pakistan and the company executive has acknowledged that internet users across the country will experience reduced speeds until the users are moved.
The fault has occurred in the cable system coming from France and the TWA executive said the ISPs were in the process of shifting the load to other underwater systems coming from Singapore, according to the Dawn newspaper.
Source link