Internet restrictions hurt the press and the public

WASHINGTON, April 30 (IPS) – When the Myanmar military seized power from the elected government in February, one of its first actions was to further restrict the free flow of information already restricted in the country. It blocked news stations, temporarily closed phone and internet access, and blocked social media platforms.

Since then, things have only empire, with dozens of journalists behind bars, news outlets accused of crimes and military officials declaring the shutdown will not be lifted anytime soon.

The result? In a time when it was desperately needed, it was impossible to publish or access independent information. While the country has experienced a rapid and unexpected change of power, the majority of its citizens – and therefore the world – have been left in the dark of the details.

Myanmar’s Internet shutdown should be an example of what a government should never do. And yet this is an example of what governments do– with worrying frequency in the world.

In total, there have been more than 500 Internet cuts in dozens of countries over the past three years.

Like the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) documented, these closures have serious consequences for press freedom. They let journalists scramble to do their jobs effectively. Disabling or restricting internet access means media workers are unable to contact sources, verify data, rank articles, or post information on online platforms on which they depend for their work. diffusion.

Internet shutdowns also leave the private public with the ability to access reliable information about what is happening in their community and country – or even to phone their neighbor. If the press cannot publish, the public cannot read. It’s that simple.

And these closures are not limited to autocracies or dictatorships. They also occur in democracies.

Consider this: In August 2019, millions of people living in Jammu and Kashmir woke up as news broke that the Indian government was planning to revoke a constitutional provision that granted governance autonomy to the disputed region and to make it pass from a state to a territory of the union, which essentially carried it. under federal control.

Except they couldn’t call their neighbors or read the news, because the Indian government had imposed Internet shutdown and communication failure. This breakdown expanded well in 2020.

The situations in Jammu and Kashmir, and now Myanmar, are the tip of a largely unnoticed iceberg. In Uganda, the government suspended access to the Internet during its elections in January 2021. In Belarus, the authorities blocked local news sites amid the September 2020 protests. In Ethiopia, also in response to protests, officials turn off the internet across the country (the same day, police raided a news agency and arrested journalists). In Iran, the government Cut Internet access for at least several days after the outbreak of the protests. In Indonesia, in response to civil unrest, authorities Temporarily blocked the Internet.

Why do governments behave like this? For many reasons, but the main one: to protect their power.

It is no coincidence that closures are more likely to occur during times of conflict or unrest, or during an election period. When governments feel their power is under threat, officials naturally rush to protect it. And the perception throughout history is that keeping a firm grip on what citizens can hear and see will help authorities stay in control.

This explains why, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government’s attempts to block internet access have become a acute problem. Governments, especially authoritarian regimes, have sought to control the narrative on the scale of the epidemic or the quality of its response.

Unfortunately, when coupled with a public health crisis, Internet shutdowns can have deadly consequences – preventing people from accessing the information they need to keep themselves and their families safe.

The widespread impact and the apparent increase in Internet shutdowns have forced news outlets and journalists to To show creativity in order to continue to perform their duties.

It has also forced civil society to become more proactive. Organizations are joining together to urge governments to keep the internet going ahead of elections and crises, and to provide advice and assistance to journalists operating in stifling environments.

Governments determined to defend human rights and democracy must now follow suit.

These closures violate fundamental rights protected both by state constitutions and international treaties. Freedom of religion, belief, opinion and expression depends on the ability to read, publish and exchange information and ideas.

But they are also counterproductive. In times of turmoil and upheaval, it may seem that keeping the masses in the dark is a stabilizing agent. In reality, it is the opposite. It shows people that officials consider their power to be so weak that it cannot withstand discussion or scrutiny. And it shows the world the true colors of a government – isolating it while creating new reasons for the global community to lobby. Internet shutdowns do not stabilize societies. They tear apart the facade of the authority of a government. If governments seek to secure their countries in times of difficulty, turning off the lights is not the solution. Instead, they should ensure the free flow of information. There is no more stable foundation for a country than trust in government, and one way to achieve this is to protect human rights for all.

