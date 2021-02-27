Internet disruption reported in southeast Iran amid unrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Impoverished southeastern Iran has seen severe internet service disruption over the past week, internet experts said on Saturday as unrest gripped from the remote province after fatal shootings at the border.

Several rights groups reported in a joint statement that authorities had shut down the mobile data network in the troubled Sistan-Balochistan province, calling the disruption a “tool to cover up” the government’s harsh crackdown on protests. that shook the region.

Reports of interference on the internet come as Iranian authorities and semi-official news agencies increasingly recognize the unrest facing local authorities in the southeast – an extremely sensitive issue in a country that seeks to suppress any hint of political dissent.

For three days starting Wednesday, the government shut down the mobile data network across Sistan and Balochistan, where 96% of the population access the internet only through their phones, rights groups said, crippling l key communication tool. Residents reported a restoration of internet access early Saturday.

“This is Iran’s traditional response to any kind of protest,” Amir Rashidi of the Miaan Group, a human rights organization that focuses on digital security in Africa, told The Associated Press on Saturday. Middle East. “Shutting down the Internet to block the dissemination of information and images makes (authorities) feel more comfortable opening fire.”

The week was marked by a series of increasing clashes between police and protesters. Crowds with small arms and grenade launchers descended Thursday at the Kurin checkpoint near the Iranian border with Pakistan, said Abouzar Mehdi Nakhaie, the governor of Zahedan, the provincial capital, in comments released by the Iranian semi-official ISNA news agency. The violence killed a policeman, he added.

Earlier this week, protesters attacked the district governor’s office and stormed two police stations in the town of Saravan, outraged by shootings of fuel smugglers trying to enter Iran from Pakistan on Monday. Border shootings and subsequent clashes killed at least two people, the government said. Many human rights activists in the region have reported a higher death toll without providing evidence.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday vowed to investigate the deaths. Officials insisted that calm had returned to the streets.

The Iranian government has previously cut internet access and mobile phone service during tense times. In the fall of 2019, for example, Iran imposed an internet shutdown across almost the entire country as anti-government protests sparked by rising fuel prices rocked the capital of Tehran and other cities. . Hundreds of people were reportedly killed in the crackdown across the country.

NetBlocks, which monitors internet access around the world, called the disturbance reports “credible,” but could not provide verification.

Since authorities have targeted the mobile network and not the landline, the disruption is unlikely to show up on regular network data, said Mahsa Alimardani, a researcher at Article 19, an international organization that fights censorship. The region was already suffering from unreliable internet connections.

“This targeted shutdown was very intentional because they knew the realities of this province,” where people are poor and use cheap phones rather than computers, Alimardani said.

Sistan and Balochistan is one of the most volatile and least developed regions in Iran. The relationship between its predominantly Sunni residents and Iran’s Shia theocracy has long been strained. A low-level violent insurgency in Sistan and Balochistan involves several militant groups, including those calling for more autonomy for the region.

The area also sits on a major drug and oil smuggling route, which is heavily subsidized in Iran and a key source of income for smugglers.