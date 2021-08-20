Internationally trained physicians sidelined in Canada

Dr Shafi Bhuiyan is pictured here with a team from ITMD. Internationally trained physicians are underutilized in Canada despite the shortage of qualified personnel.

Toronto, Canada, Aug. 20 (IPS) – Canada is ranked number one out of 78 countries in the world, with the highest scores in social goal indicators, emphasizing human rights, social justice and commitment to racial equity, according to a recent US News & World Inquiry Report.

The country follows the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) principles, incorporating them into research and working environments, and it recognizes the challenges facing vulnerable populations. Adopting these principles in all aspects of people’s lives makes Canada one of the most attractive places for many immigrants around the world, with more than 13,000 Internationally Trained Physicians (DMTIs) inhabiting Canada.

Health care in Canada is founded on fundamental principles of social equity, with universal health coverage for free essential medical services. Nevertheless, in 2019, approximately 4.6 million Canadians claimed they did not have regular medical practitioners to seek advice or help.

In 2020, the highest record of 10.5 weeks of wait time between a referral from a family doctor and a specialist visit was documented, with an additional 12.1 weeks before the beginning of treatment.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these problems, causing an estimated 16 million health services backlogs in Ontario alone. These will take almost two years to resolve.

At the same time, Canada has a underutilized skilled health professional resources trained abroad. According to the survey of recent ITMD graduates, 35% passed the required licensing exams, including the Medical Council of Canada Qualifying Examination, Part I (MCCQE1), the objective structured clinical examination of the national collaboration on evaluation (NAC OSCE). This means that they are eligible to enter the residence.

Very few of them will get a residency position. The residence citations taken from the Canadian Resident Matching Service (CaRMS) showed that only 325 of 3,365 places (less than 10%) were available to International Medical Graduates (IMGs) for the first iteration of the 2021 match process.

Out of 1,358 DIM participants, 948 (nearly 70%) have not been matched this year in part because of a lack of transparency and understanding of the rules of the process.

Not to mention the cost associated with the certification exam, the CaRMS application process represents a significant financial burden and even a barrier in many cases for newcomers. According to a Statistics Canada report, 47% of internationally educated health professionals are either unemployed or employed in non-health-related positions that only require a high school diploma.

Nonetheless, internationally trained doctors play an important role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, by supporting vaccination clinics, working as contact tracing managers and mental health counselors.

Another problem that needs urgent solution is the welfare of physicians. A recent study in Vancouver showed that the burnout rate reached 68% among doctors, 63% feeling exhausted emotionally and 39% depersonalized. In addition, 21% of them have resigned or are considering leaving their career.

In addition to this, the aging population requiring complex care, along with Canada’s growing diverse population, racialized communities and underserved newcomers need a thoughtful strategy to encompass community-based and culturally appropriate approaches to health care.

ITMDs is a culturally diverse group with a wealth of experience in different fields of medicine and research. Thus, internationally educated health professionals are ideally suited to engage disadvantaged communities, promote health and disease prevention, and manage multiple health priorities. Therefore, the integration of internationally trained health professionals could be a turning point in solving current and future problems.

In addition, 80% of Canadians said they feel comfortable being cared for by physicians who primarily received their training outside of Canada, and 83% said there should be more action to ensure equity and opportunities for IMGs to practice medicine.

The question is: why are internationally educated physicians still sidelined? The action is for the government to bring Equity, diversity and inclusion (IDE) in the Canadian health care system.

Thus, a clear roadmap for integrating internationally trained health professionals is necessary to address all existing challenges and strengthen Canada’s health system. An approach considered to be very beneficial for all stakeholders (patients, doctors, ITMD, government).

Collaboration is vital to moving forward and making the “nobody left behind” strategy a reality.

The authors are from Asia, the Middle East, Africa and South America.

The co-authors are: Drs Bhuiyan S, Krivova A, Orin M, Azam S., Shalaby Y, Tasnim N, Badran H, Al-Chetachi W, Radwan E, Tazrin T, Biswas M, Min K. S, Mehrotra M, Anuradha, Quintanilla E, Bégum N, Adhikary I, Fatima N.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram