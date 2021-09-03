Internationally trained physicians are part of the solution in Canada’s post-Covid-19 healthcare system

Dr Shafi Bhuiyan with colleagues. He and his colleagues argue that COVID-19 has exposed gaps in Canada’s health care system.

Sep 03 (IPS) – Access to quality health care is a basic human right, but for many, especially those in vulnerable communities, this right is not fully realized.

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed this inequalities and systemic gaps in the Canadian health care system.

While surgical arrears and delayed appointments can be important features of the healthcare crisis, the indirect impacts of Covid-19 need to be taken into account. These include a stop prevention programs, such as cancer screenings, deteriorating health of Indigenous people and aging and chronically ill people, as well as the worsening mental health of healthcare workers, to name a few .

Canada already has a significant number of educated, skilled and experienced internationally trained physicians (MDTIs) who can help fill gaps in the health care system. For example, Immigration Refugee Citizenship reported that more than 5,000 doctors came to Canada between 2015 and 2021, and this number does not include ITMDs who immigrated by a different method.

Many ITMDs have cultural diversity, language skills and intercultural talents in patient care that are essential. These can be used in the long-term care sector, for the prevention of chronic diseases and with indigenous peoples and ethnic and racial groups, especially those who reside in remote and rural areas of the country. Although 20% of the Canadian population lives in rural areas, only 8 percent of doctors work cfin these areas. Many ITMDs are well suited to providing quality health care to some of these communities.

The annual plan to welcome immigrants to Canada must welcome more than 400,000 immigrants per year in 2021-23, in accordance with the national population growth plan. Based on trends in Immigration, Refugees, Citizenship Canada (IRCC) data, this will likely include at least 900-1000 doctors each year. The need for diversity among physicians will continue to increase to provide quality, culturally appropriate care to all Canadians. ITMDs can provide culturally appropriate care and in-demand language skills to Canada’s increasingly diverse population.

Although the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (CCRT) Calls to action were created in 2014, most of the calls for health care have yet to be addressed. ITMDs can help fill long-standing gaps in these communities’ access to equitable health care and could help restore confidence in the health system.

The underutilization of immigrant education and skills has been reported to be costly Canada $ 3 billion per year. Supporting the integration of internationally trained health professionals into the health system would benefit Canada’s health system and have a positive impact on the economy.

Integrating internationally trained healthcare professionals / ITMDs into the healthcare system requires a national strategy with a multi-stakeholder approach focused on scalable solutions. This strategy requires the engagement of government decision makers, regulators, employers, education and training entities, service delivery agencies, and ITMDs themselves.

Once ITMDs have proven their expertise, they still need a bridging program to integrate their skills and expertise into the healthcare workforce. A rrecent survey of selected ITMDs who had participated in a career transition program showed that a third had passed their licensing exams. These exams assess the candidate’s clinical knowledge and skills to ensure they are comparable to that of Canadian medical graduates. Despite this achievement, another obstacle remains, to obtain the license to practice. This is the residency program, which varies from 3 to 5 years depending on the area of ​​specialty.

The residency application process is complicated, but to put it simply, medical students apply – via the Canadian Resident Matching Service, or CaRMS – for residency positions at universities across the country in one or more specialties of their choice. Not only is the total number of residency places limited, but the number of places reserved for internationally educated medical graduates versus Canadian medical graduates is capped. The slots available for ITMDs are considerably smaller.

With the 2021 residency match results, the data clearly illustrates the inequity, that is, a total of 2,852 Canadian medical graduates were matched. On the other hand, 410 doctors trained abroad were matched with residency positions. Over 90% of ITMDs who have passed their qualifying exams cannot obtain residency due to their limited numbers and the inequitable distribution of residency slots.

One immediate solution is to develop and deliver bridging programs, including classroom training and work placements, to support the employment of ITMDs in work commensurate with their skills, training and experience, as a clinical assistant, research associate and health care manager. Integration of ITMDs into the healthcare system as licensed physicians can be further achieved through readiness-to-practice assessments, increased residency opportunities, and increased postgraduate public health education and training.

Developing a clear roadmap will facilitate the integration of ITMDs into the Canadian healthcare system and promote diversity and equity in health research, management and patient care. There is a global health crisis. If we cannot save a life despite a huge pool of internationally trained physicians ready to serve at any time, we are neglecting untapped human resources to the detriment of our health.

The inclusion of ITMDs in the health system will benefit the health system, patients and the community and will have a positive impact on society by reducing wait times and ensuring a better quality of life.

ITMDs are here, ready, willing and skilled to serve Canadians as we work together to strengthen our health care system. There is no better time than NOW! Let’s work together to make healthcare more available and accessible to all Canadians so that no one is left behind.

The authors are from Asia, the Middle East, Africa and South America.

The co-authors are Drs Bhuiyan S, Orin M, Krivova A, Fathima S, Walters J, Uzonwanne G, McGuire M, Mohammad A, Alamgir AKM, Radwan E, Tasnim N, Tazrin T, Parungao J, Saad W, Shalaby Y.

