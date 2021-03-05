International Women’s Day, 2021 – Women’s leadership must drive global recovery from COVID-19

Mary robinson

DUBLIN, March 5 (IPS) – International Women’s Day is always an occasion to celebrate strong women and an important day in the global calendar to highlight the gender injustices that persist in all regions of the world.

In 2021 our celebrations will be bittersweet as we reflect on the sacrifices and hardships women have endured amid the pandemic, but hopefully this will also inspire us to ensure that women and girls shape a more equal future as the world recovers from COVID-19.

Over the past 12 months, new barriers to gender equality related to the pandemic have emerged, in addition to pre-existing social and systemic discrimination. All over the world, women face an increase in domestic violence, unpaid care obligations, unemployment and poverty.

Women are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, and jobs that have proven critical during the pandemic – from health and social care to low-paying services – are mostly held by women.

While most countries of the world have put in place considerable restrictions on movement and emergency powers affecting daily life, authoritarian regimes in particular have exploited the public health crisis as an excuse to continue and even escalate the patterns of political repression and oppression, with women in the crosshairs. .

One of those countries is Zimbabwe, where emergency powers triggered by the pandemic have been used to oppress legitimate political rallies and protests. In 2019, I visited Zimbabwe with my colleague, Graça Machel, where we met amazing women from all walks of life who described their suffering and struggles, but also their hope for a better society. On this International Women’s Day, I reaffirm my solidarity with their struggle for rights and justice and I salute their determination to build a better future for their children.

All over the world, I have been inspired by young activists and leaders who describe themselves as “intersectional environmentalists,” who work through traditional silos to advance women’s rights and climate justice. I share their view that these goals cannot be separated from the broader struggles to end other forms of discrimination, exclusion and injustice, including racism, bigotry and prejudice based on sexuality. and the genre.

The pandemic has indeed cast an unflattering light on global inequalities and highlighted the intersectionality between gender, poverty and age.

I often think back to the impassioned 2019 speech by American climate activist Jamie Margolin. Jamie was only 17 when she testified on Capitol Hill about the climate crisis and climate injustices. She made headlines by interrupting when she felt her voice was not being listened to with the urgency and seriousness that the situation demanded. Her anger was justified and comes against the backdrop of decades, if not centuries, of women’s frustrations at being silent when men speak.

Women’s voices must be heard in debates on the global recovery of COVID-19. When women and young people come together, they can renew a country. It is absolutely essential that they are present in a meaningful way and have a place at the COP26 climate summit table later this year.

It is our responsibility as world leaders to include the crucial voices of women, youth and marginalized groups and countries. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we are inextricably linked.

We have seen how countries led by women have often better resisted the pandemic and demonstrated their skills and ability to effectively guide their countries in times of crisis. Yet women are (elected) heads of state and government in only 20 countries around the world.

We need to follow the lead of Sanna Marin from Finland, Jacinda Arden from New Zealand and Angela Markel from Germany and demonstrate impactful feminist leadership, starting at COP26 and throughout the decade, in order to fully deliver on the promise of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

I am also delighted that the World Trade Organization has just elected Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the new Director-General – the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO in its history. I know she will be a powerful voice for equality, justice and inclusion in the critical debates to come.

Despite the myriad of intertwined injustices that have accumulated over the centuries, I see many reasons for hope.

Gender inequality is not a problem that arises on its own and International Women’s Day inspires me to fight for a post-pandemic world free from all injustices, instead of going back to our old ways before. that COVID-19 does not strike.

While many of us still cannot see our children and grandchildren in the midst of the virus, I urge you to consider and act forcefully for a secure future for them as well as those who are yet to come.

I know that I stand with legions of women fighting for justice, whether physically or virtually, and that we are all vigilant and ready to build a secure and just future for all of us.

Mary Robinson, Former President of Ireland, President, The Elders

