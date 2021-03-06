International Women’s Day, 2021 Women’s leadership in the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, March 6 (IPS) – The following opinion piece is part of a series to mark the upcoming International Women’s Day, March 8. Today is International Women’s Day (IWD), and the theme of this year’s celebration is “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World”. We recognize the enormous contribution and leadership shown by women and girls around the world in shaping our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a more sustainable future.

A comprehensive review of progress made in meeting the commitments made at the Fourth World Conference on Women 25 years ago in Beijing, led by UN Women in 2020, reveals that no country has fully respected or come close to the Beijing Platform for Action. Globally, women currently occupy only a quarter of seats at tables of power in all fields and are absent from some key decision-making spaces, including in peace and climate negotiations.

This reality is despite the progress we can see globally: there are now more girls in school than ever before, fewer women are dying in childbirth and over the past decade 131 countries have adopted childbirth. laws to support women’s equality.

However, progress has been too slow and uneven.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbates pre-existing inequalities and threatens to halt or reverse the gains of decades of collective efforts – with data showing the pandemic will push an additional 47 million women and girls under poverty line in the world.

We are also witnessing new global challenges emerging from the pandemic, as the growing reports of violence against women trapped in the lockdown across the world, forming a shadow pandemic. Women with disabilities face new barriers to accessing essential services. Women have lost their livelihoods faster, being more exposed to hard-hit economic sectors as they constitute the majority of informal sector workers. Access to technology has become a necessity, but the digital gender divide persists, especially in the least developed countries.

But in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, women have stood on the front lines, serving as health workers and caregivers, where they make up 70% of the global workforce. Women also lead in their capacities in government and civil society to provide life-saving assistance, bringing their irreplaceable perspectives and skills to the table.

Addressing these complex global challenges while breaking down barriers to women’s participation and leadership now requires bolder political commitment supported by adequate resources and targeted approaches accelerate progress towards parity through legislation, fiscal measures, program change and public-private partnerships.

China has made progress in safeguard women’s rights and promote gender equality. Especially, China’s Poverty Reduction Achievements have had a multiplier effect on the promotion of women’s empowerment beyond reducing poverty among women. Progress in girls’ education, access to sexual and reproductive health care, social protection and assistance is admirable – and important not only for the advancement of women’s rights – but to create a “moderately prosperous” Chinese society with a “bright shared future“for all. Again, as in many countries, there are still challenges that persist throughout women’s lives.

As elsewhere, systemic issues persist regarding equal pay for equal work and opportunities to promote decent work in China. The under-representation of women in leadership positions impacts many industries, with less than 10% of board members of listed companies in China being women.

The disproportionate sharing of unpaid care work leaves women in China to shoulder 2.5 times the burden of men, which has an impact on the rate of female participation in the labor market. The phantom gender-based violence pandemic, like everywhere else, continues to be of concern to women and girls in China, as has already been widely reported and discussed in the media.

The newly enacted The Civil Code offers opportunities to strengthen legislation, including judicial mechanisms, law enforcement and service delivery to address sexual harassment, sexual abuse and violence against women and girls. Rigorous implementation of the provisions to end sexual harassment and abuse will be a key steps towards the demonstration of “zero tolerance” by China to end all forms of violence against women and girls.

The 14th Five-Year National Development Plan, 2021-2025 and the New Ten-Year Plan for the Development of Women and Children, 2021-2030, also provide opportunities for China. gender equality and women’s empowerment are at the center of the development agenda and address the remaining gender gaps and challenges in the country. The world is now looking to China for continued leadership on the SDGs and the Beijing Platform for Action.

We welcome the recent commitment of the Chinese government to prioritize the empowerment of women in its future development cooperation and global engagement. It comes at a time when we need stronger global action and multilateralism mitigate the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and accelerate actions towards the achievement of the SDGs. When we look at the women’s rights issues that many countries face – poverty, maternal health, livelihoods and food security, access to lifelong education, to name a few – are also the areas in which China has made the most progress at the national level. South-South cooperation enables China to share its lessons and continue to learn from others, to achieve true empowerment of women and girls around the world.

We recognize that gender equality and women’s empowerment are transformative change drivers and a prerequisite for the achievement of all SDGs. The United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, 2021-2025, signed between the United Nations system in China and the Chinese government, is underpinned by this principle and prioritizes the promotion of women’s rights as an area full-fledged key programming. As a United Nations Country Team (UNCT), we stand ready to support and continue to work with the Chinese government and all national actors for our concerted efforts to advance gender equality and empowerment. women.

2021 is just the start of our journey on the Decade of Action for the SDGs. We have an unprecedented opportunity to do things differently for current and future generations of women and girls. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we call on our partners and supporters to celebrate the leadership and contribution Chinese women, and become advocates, champions and influencers that now promote gender equality and the empowerment of women, and everyday.

The author is the United Nations Resident Coordinator in China and Smriti Aryal, Office Manager, UN Women in China On behalf of the United Nations Country Team in China for International Women’s Day 2021

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram