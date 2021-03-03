International Women’s Day, 2021 – Women in leadership positions: economists’ perspective on International Women’s Day

CANBERRA, Australia, March 03 (IPS) – The COVID-19 pandemic (now pandemic) has particularly difficult women. In almost all countries, women make up the bulk of the service sector workforce, which has been hit hardest by the pandemic. In addition, they also represent a disproportionate share of the workforce in particularly vulnerable sectors such as healthcare. Women also have a disproportionate, if not exclusive, responsibility for home work, including childcare.

Raghbendra jha

In many developing countries where most families are engaged in the informal sector, women have also had to bear the additional cost of their men losing their jobs due to the closure of workplaces due to persistent closures. and repeated.

http://www.ipsnews.net/2020/07/impact-covid-19-women-children-south-asia/

In addition, there is evidence to suggest that during the pandemic, the precariousness of the workforce has increased dramatically. Due to their subsidiary responsibilities, women are disproportionately represented in the causal workforce. This resulted in further loss of income for many women.

When analyzing women’s achievements, it is useful to think of it as a sequence of two steps. First, one could look at human development indicators followed by women’s actual achievements in terms of wages, salaries and representation in key positions.

Human development indicators disaggregated by sex are available in the Gender Development Index (GDI) calculated and published annually by UNDP as part of its Human Development Report.

http://hdr.undp.org/en/content/gender-development-index-gdi

The GDI considers the disparities between women and men in three different dimensions of human development: health, education and measures of standard of living. The GDI first calculates the human development indicators using these three measures for women and men separately, and then takes the ratio of the index for women to the value of the index for men. The closer this ratio is to 1, the more equal society is for both sexes.

Each year, UNDP calculates this index for 167 countries which are classified into five groups based on the absolute deviation from gender parity in HDI values. This means that the grouping also takes into account the gender gaps in favor of men, as well as those in favor of women.

The latest GDI for the world as a whole is 0.943, with a HDI value of 0.714 for women and 0.757 for men. Women slightly outperform men in terms of life expectancy; they are equally educated with men in expected years of schooling, but lag behind men in key areas of average educational attainment and gross national income per capita by sex.

While the GDI is a useful measure of how much women lag behind their male counterparts and how much women need to catch up in each dimension of human development, there are a number of areas where they are unable to grasp the challenges. main underlying trends. For example, in the area of ​​nutrition within the family, standard measures assume that there is equal access for men and women within the household. Recent literature points out that this may not be the case. Indeed, girls can be discriminated against compared to their male counterparts.

https://academic.oup.com/wbro/article/10/1/1/1684910?login=true

Moreover, in some countries, although the enrollment of girls in primary education is quite robust, the enrollment of girls in secondary education is declining. See chapter 8 of

http://www.springer.com/gp/book/9781349953417

In many countries, female students are under-represented in major study disciplines such as science and mathematics and over-represented in lower-paying fields of study.

When we analyze the second stage – the actual economic level of women – the conclusions are even less optimistic. For example, in the case of Australia (a country with a GDI of 0.976), women are under-represented in almost all managerial and managerial positions.

https://www.wgea.gov.au/women-in-leadership

According to the latest data, women hold only 32.5% of key leadership positions, 28.1% of directorships, 18.3% of CEOs and 14.6% of board chairmen.

An international comparison of women’s achievements in some key countries is available in:

https://www.catalyst.org/research/women-in-management/

Such trends have led many observers to believe that women face a broken rung on the leadership ladder in organizations.

https://pragmaticthinking.com/blog/women-in-leadership-statistics/

As if these findings weren’t enough, there is compelling evidence suggesting that men are paid more than women (gender gap)

https://www.epi.org/publication/what-is-the-gender-pay-gap-and-is-it-real/

In recent years, although the gender pay gap has narrowed, this progress has now stalled.

https://www.epi.org/publication/what-is-the-gender-pay-gap-and-is-it-real/

With this as a background, we come to the conclusion that women are economically worse off than men largely because women’s work is not fully valued in the market. From the family to the frontiers of science, technology, politics and the military, women provide absolutely essential services, but these services are not always adequately valued.

The main reason why such discrepancies have persisted for so long is attitude. From home to the boardroom, women face attitudes that are contrary to their interests. Thus, alongside legislative and other measures aimed at ensuring equality for women, all sections of all societies must work on their attitudes towards women.

The author is Professor of Economics and Executive Director, Australia South Asia Research Center, Australian National University

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram