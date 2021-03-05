International Women’s Day, 2021 – Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 5 (IPS) – International Women’s Day 2021 heralds a particularly difficult time for women and girls. The Covid pandemic has hit our world to such an extent that we know our lives have been irrevocably changed and reversed some of the progress we have made in human rights and gender equality.

Lesley Ann Foster

South Africa has the most infections and deaths on the African continent. Women have suffered the most from the pandemic mainly because of the inequalities in our country that existed before this health disaster.

Some 2.6 million jobs have been lost and two in three jobs have been lost to women. Women make up the bulk of informal traders and are largely found in the travel and hospitality industry which has been hit hard by the pandemic. The lockdown saw children and students working from home, and men who lost their jobs also returned home. Much of the burden of care fell on women. Women took responsibility for caring for the sick, infected and many who lost family members bore the burden of having funerals placed on their doorstep. Food insecurity was at its highest level despite social subsidies the state made available in an attempt to alleviate hunger exacerbated by the pandemic.

Intensify

85 women’s groups that are part of a network of rural women’s groups that Masimanyane Women’s Rights International supports, have shown leadership at a very high price with lives lost due to the pandemic. Yet human rights activists and defenders braved the pandemic storm to feed people by approaching vendors to give them food, creating allotment gardens, and fetching water. Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) rose sharply during Covid due to existing inequalities and strict lockdown regulations resulting from the isolation of support systems.

Masimanyane Women’s Rights International (MWRI) has developed responses that address structural barriers and provide care and support.

We were aware of the inequality in our society and launched a policy to guide our responses to the pandemic based on a gender inequality perspective.

Second, we have responded to the needs of women on the ground by making our face-to-face engagements with women and communities on online platforms to avoid the risk of infection. This revealed inequalities due to digital poverty and illiteracy, a lack of work space at home, limited access to connectivity and data, and a lack of smart resources. We have developed a structured plan to overcome these obstacles.

Mental health issues emerged early in the Covid pandemic due to fear, anxiety, stress, depression and suicide. We anticipated this and included mental health protocols for personal care. We advocated for increased mental health support for women through national structures. The increase in the number of deaths has prompted us to conduct bereavement and bereavement counseling to ensure the skills needed to respond to deaths. When hunger levels increased, we secured a humanitarian grant to provide women with food vouchers to help food security.

MWRI has applied its care and support internally by providing staff with enhanced health support through the provision of immune boosting supplements, flu shots and personal protective equipment. These safety measures reduced the risk to staff as we only had three infections out of 62 staff.

Structural developments

During the first weeks of the pandemic, our organization was deeply involved in a presidential committee tasked with developing a national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide (NSP GBVF). This GBVF NSP was completed in March 2020 and signed in April 2020. This plan addresses gender inequality and recognizes it as a key driver of GBVF. We have worked with partners nationwide to develop referral pathways for women in isolation to access support services. We have developed a database of women’s organizations in each province that could provide a quick response to calls for help. We collected data with the aim of providing insight into how women were experiencing the lockdown.

Monitoring

We have been monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the economy in general and on women in particular. We found that women suffered the most from job losses, suspension of their wages and layoffs. While the government implemented a system of social grants to help poor communities, women were the least likely to access these grants due to social barriers preventing them from accessing them. Food insecurity has increased and women have also suffered the most.

MWRI was able to approach donors and ask for humanitarian support to provide food stamps that have gone a small way in alleviating hunger for some families.

Direction

In the face of a national disaster, we must apply a solid gender analysis before we try to thread the needle of the response. It is important to provide a comprehensive and holistic response to the Covid pandemic by working on structural inequalities through policy formulation, program development and resource allocation. It is essential that the immediate needs of the women of the rock face be met urgently in the event of a crisis.

We salute the women whose courage, strength and resilience were evident throughout the pandemic and salute their continued activism to dismantle structural inequalities.

The author is the executive director of Masimanyane Women’s Rights International, South Africa

