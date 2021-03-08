International Women’s Day, 2021 – Why green growth and climate action fail without addressing gender inequalities

Credit: GGGI

SEOUL, Republic of Korea, Mar 08 (IPS) – As the global effort to tackle climate change has grown in recent years, so has the realization that rising temperatures and climatic disruptions have a disproportionate impact on women, especially in developing countries, as they are more dependent on natural resources and are therefore over-represented in resource-intensive economic sectors.

In addition, gender inequality is inherent in disadvantage and discrimination against women in all facets of society, including in the economy and politics. So, it is unfortunate, but perhaps not surprising, that these structural disparities are reflected in the negative effects of climate change. Therefore, if gender differences are not integrated into climate change plans, women will not be able to access the co-benefits arising from concerted climate action.

Fortunately, a reflection on how best to deal with the climate crisis to reflect the reality of the situation on the ground has recently taken root. The empowerment, education and direct participation of women have a direct effect on the development and implementation of “environmentally friendly decision making at household and national level. Therefore, it is not only beneficial but also essential that any holistic strategy designed to tackle climate change contains a strong component that addresses gender equality.

Fortunately, many countries and major international organizations are taking this achievement to heart. For example, the United Nations has prioritized gender in its climate change framework, including mainstream gender equality and women’s empowerment in Sustainable Development Goal 13 and unleash the potential of gender equality as an “accelerator of sustainable development in the 17 SDGs”. Likewise, a number of least developed countries (LDCs) have placed gender at the forefront of their climate responses, with Mozambique be the first to develop a gender equality action plan on climate change in 2010, and many others since.

The need for holistic but specific approaches

In the pursuit of sustainable low-carbon and socially inclusive economic growth, one size does not fit all, which is why nations and the groups that support them are aware of the need to adapt strategies and specific responses to the needs of local communities. The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) launched its Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Strategy 2021-2025 highlighting the experiences of GGGI and its members and partners.

In its mission to help Members build “a resilient, low-carbon world with strong, inclusive and sustainable growth”, GGGI has placed the “leaving no one behind” philosophy at the forefront of its growth approach. green. As such, the new strategy is seen as an essential part of the organization’s comprehensive long-term strategy to achieve poverty eradication, social inclusion, environmental sustainability and economic growth. in its member and partner countries and in accordance with the SDGs and human rights.

Basically, the strategy aims to contribute to inclusive low-carbon growth that creates better health care outcomes and empowers women and indigenous peoples by creating decent green jobs in both formal and informal economic sectors, as well. than by expanding access to services in communities that have historically been underserved or excluded from the formal economy. On the ground, this means scaling up green investments and increasing the societal and political participation of women and marginalized groups in the areas that affect them most in developing countries, such as agriculture, forestry, waste management. , transport, green buildings and renewable energies.

Innovative initiatives

More specifically on the issue of renewable energies, an essential component of any climate strategy, the sector has great potential in terms of job creation and growth and is therefore an area conducive to facilitating the participation of women. As the renewable energy sector emerges and expands in developing countries, governments are taking steps to reduce its hitherto male-dominated nature and create entry points for women along the way. the energy value chain.

In Rwanda, for example, the government has developed an energy policy that emphasizes STEM education and training for women. In addition, with GGGI support, Rwanda has developed a comprehensive strategy for integrating the gender dimension into infrastructure which aims to achieve “equal participation of women and men in the sector by improving employment opportunities and strengthening the capacities of infrastructure developers to address gender equality ”.

There are also concrete goals involved. In the short term, Rwanda intends to increase the participation of women in the labor market in public service groups to 30 percent. Perhaps more importantly, the country is striving to achieve universal access to electricity by 2024. This will have a positive impact on the female population, as the rate of rural electrification in Rwanda is currently very low. and women are disproportionately represented in the rural economy. . Bringing electricity to rural areas creates more opportunities for women in terms of education and jobs, including jobs in the renewable energy sector that will fuel this rural electrification effort. Another area that is integral to tackling climate change, as well as the health and well-being of the environment in general, is waste management.

This is especially true in developing countries where sometimes poor sanitation systems and waste disposal processes involve the combustion of petroleum products and contribute to poor health outcomes. Yet the sector also often provides important sources of income for low-skilled workers and / or the informal economy, which unfortunately includes many women. These factors make sustainable interventions in this sector an important element in the intersection between climate justice and gender equality.

In Lao PDR, which has an informal economy of waste pickers who perform recycling collection tasks, a concerted effort is underway to formalize the waste management sector and take advantage of opportunities to turn waste into resources. As part of its Green Cities program, GGGI has identified waste management as a priority area in Lao PDR and supports the country’s work to “adopt a paradigm shift from waste management to a resource management approach”. GGGI works with groups of waste pickers in the informal economy – workers who lack job security and health and safety protection – to integrate them into the collection service and the waste industry. waste recycling and, more broadly, to transform the sector to improve benefits, health and safety.

This approach therefore helps to place Laos on an inclusive green growth path by developing ecological and renewable sources of nutrients for crops and others, while increasing economic opportunities for women and other marginalized groups who have had to contend with it. to the struggles of living in the informal labor force. The organization of the informal waste sector will have the advantage of helping to de-marginalize these workers and provide them with part of the protections and rights granted to those in the formal economy.

Inclusiveness as the key to green growth

These two different examples from two different regions of the world help illustrate that meaningful climate action must be taken while simultaneously addressing gender disparities and inequalities. Green growth policies and approaches that do not address gender equality and inclusion can have the effect of being counterproductive or, at best, further entrenching the status quo of large segments of the community. society prevented from accessing the benefits of growth. Therefore, firm commitments and deliberate strategies are needed to vigorously address gender disparities and inequalities in the context of climate action. This is what GGGI and its members are doing with its strategy for gender equality and social inclusion. Maximizing social benefits and inclusion through GGGI’s programmatic work to tackle climate change and grow economies in developing countries helps ensure that gender equality is a ‘prerequisite for transforming growth green ”.

The authors: Frank Rijsberman, Managing Director; Ingvild Solvang, Deputy Director and Head of Climate Action and Inclusive Development; Bertha Wakisa Chiudza, Senior Gender and Social Development Specialist, Global Green Growth Institute

