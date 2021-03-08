International Women’s Day, 2021 – Why gender parity and diversity are essential for a just recovery from COVID-19

UN Women announced the theme for International Women’s Day on March 8, 2021 (JIF 2021) as follows: “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World”. The theme celebrates the tremendous efforts of women and girls around the world to shape a more equal future and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: UN Women

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8 (IPS) – To commemorate International Women’s Day, the United Nations called for “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World” as the day coincides with the dark week when the WHO declared the virus a global pandemic.

A year later, the virus exposed the deep gender inequality that continues to shape our world. Despite being at the forefront of the response to COVID-19, women – especially those experiencing economic hardship and those from marginalized racial and ethnic groups – have suffered the brunt of this crisis.

On this day, we need to reflect on why this has happened and why it is absolutely essential that women and girls – in all their diversity – have an equal voice and co-lead the reconstruction after COVID-19.

Recent Oxfam Research revealed that while COVID-19 lockdowns generally increased the unpaid workload of women and men, it was women who continued to do most of the work.

The report also found that the crisis forced women to make impossible choices – between giving up paid employment and caring, even if that meant risking themselves in further destitution.

Women living in poverty, single mothers, and essential and informal workers, many of whom belong to discriminated racial and ethnic groups, have been pushed to the edge.

Therefore, it is not surprising that women reported feeling more anxious, depressed, overworked or sick due to the increase in unpaid work, loss of income and other hardships during this time. .

Violence against women also exploded in many countries during lockdowns, with 243 million of women and girls reporting sexual, physical and emotional violence during the pandemic.

Additionally, sexual and reproductive health and services have been neglected during the pandemic. Access to modern contraception, safe childbirth or abortion has been reduced.

Over the next 5 years, it is estimated than 2.5 million girls will also be forced to marry early due to poverty, affecting their overall development and further exposing them to unwanted pregnancies, and in many cases physically unsafe, and other gender-based violence from partners intimate friends who are often older and have more power in relationships. .

These realities were not born just last year, but are the result of long-standing systemic practices, cultural values, patriarchal norms and political decisions that have perpetuated inequality and discrimination.

Maria Jose Moreno Ruiz placeholder image

Why things have to change

A diverse and equal representation of all genders in decision-making is essential for any healthy functioning society and for a sustainable economy. Collective problem solving is even more essential at this critical post-pandemic stage. As we prepare for the second year of the coronavirus, we face common global challenges.

How will we cope with the turmoil caused by the economic fallout from COVID-19 which has exponentially worsened inequalities and pushed millions of people, especially women and marginalized racial and ethnic groups, into poverty and deprivation? hunger?

How can we make sure that everyone, not just the rich nations and the privileged few, get the vaccine, so that we can end this terrible disease? How to rebuild a greener and more sustainable world and heal our battered planet?

To meet these challenges, we need the talent of all. We need diverse perspectives, knowledge, experiences and engagement to be valued equally if we are to shape the way forward and rebuild a world that works for all and not just for the privileged few.

For example, we want women who have been excluded from access to land to help come up with new avenues for land management. We would like women who migrate as domestic workers or nurses to participate in the reinvention of our national and global health care systems. Without this diversity, we will not be able to cope with the complex global dilemmas that lie ahead.

Our post-COVID-29 world will be very different if we turn this crisis into an opportunity to engage everyone, regardless of class, race, religion or sexual orientation – in our collective spaces at all levels: in presidencies, religious establishments, civil society organizations, boards of directors, university establishments or neighborhood associations. Only together, we can brave COVID-19 and rebuild a more just world.

But unfortunately the reality is far from this picture because many of our institutional mechanisms are broken down and bankrupt. Protection of the common good is reaching new lows, with more and more citizens losing confidence in their leaders to solve their problems and concerns.

Many politicians regularly appear in our News Feed, mishandling facts or public resources, bending to corporate interests, and promoting xenophobia and misogyny.

In many cases, politics has become morally and functionally compromised, as those most affected by politics – the poorest, women, and racial and ethnic minorities especially – are often excluded from decision-making tables.

We have seen how in Yemen, as in other post-conflict contexts, how women have been largely excluded from formal peace talks despite their courageous participation in peacebuilding at the local level.

We have observed how populist regimes around the world have blatantly ignored women’s rights and perpetuated disrespectful rhetoric about migrants, LGBTQI + communities, ethnic, racial and religious minorities. We have seen women farmers who have lost everything to climate-related events have no say in what rich countries decide at climate summits.

Today we are at a critical crossroads. We have a moral choice to make. Are we going to protect the currently broken global economic and social systems that favor the rich and privileged? Will we be able to center our values ​​and practices around equality and caring for everyone or just a few?

The problems we face together could not be more urgent, and only the collective intelligence, heart and experiences of our humanity can solve them. I firmly believe that we can and will brave COVID-19 and rebuild a better world if we focus our efforts on ensuring that everyone has a voice.

Only by fighting for universal human rights and ensuring equal and diverse representation of all genders that we are at the heart of any recovery from COVID-19, can we better rebuild and transform our companies. Only then, on International Women’s Day, can we truly celebrate all people living in dignity and freedom.

The author is Director of Gender Justice at Oxfam International

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram