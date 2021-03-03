International Women’s Day, 2021 – The problem of the respectable International Women’s Day – a call for good difficulties

Credit: The United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV)

NAIROBI / ROME, March 3 (IPS) – The following opinion piece is part of a series to mark the upcoming International Women’s Day on March 8. The greatest danger to the effectiveness of International Women’s Day is that it has become respectable. It’s time for it to be a day of big trouble again.

It has become somewhat of a tradition for respectable International Women’s Day commentaries to repeat three institutional talking points: first, that the world is moving forward but not fast enough; second, a set of comparisons between men as a single group (earn more, represent more, access more) and women as a single group (earn less, represent less, access less); and third, a call to those in power to remedy it.

On this Women’s Day, we must break these three traditions.

We need to stop saying that the world is making continuous progress on gender equality. The COVID-19 crisis sees women’s rights reversed.

Women’s jobs are being lost at a much faster rate than men’s; women bear the brunt of the increased burden of unpaid care for children and the elderly; girls were taken out of school more than boys; domestic violence has exploded, and it’s harder for women to escape.

And the fact that as soon as the crisis hit women were pushed back so far shows how insecure and insignificant the ‘good times’ were – if you’re allowed to hang on to an umbrella only until then. let it rain, then you don’t really own that umbrella.

The pandemic laid bare structural inequalities and dysfunctional social and political systems designed to serve the endless accumulation of wealth of a powerful few (men) while leaving billions of people in poverty and despair.

The idea of ​​progress has lulled the conversation into an idea that just needs to be speeded up: it is now clear that in order to achieve equality, we must change course.

We need to get behind the comparisons between what men and what women have and speak clearly about the intersecting inequalities of race, nationality and class that worsen the experience of women.

To give just one example, in December of last year, US figures reported 140,000 job cuts. Then it was revealed that all of these job losses were women (men actually gained 16,000 net jobs and women lost 156,000).

So the story was that women as a group lost to men as a group. But then it was revealed that all of these job losses among women could be explained by jobs lost by women of color – white women had net earned jobs!

As James Baldwin noted, not everything that is confronted can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is confronted.

To give another example, each year the annual United Nations meeting on women’s rights – the Commission on the Status of Women – meets in New York City (March 15-26, 2021), and each year there is a extremely disproportionate representation of women in the North. and by women representing global organizations led by the North.

This is exacerbated by the fact that, since the meeting takes place in New York City, the burden of travel costs is much higher for Southern women, and the US government has to approve who can come, and it either refuses or fails. to approve visas on time. for women in southern countries in much higher numbers than the women of the North.

What about the visas for women from developing countries that the US government approves less often for CSW and other gatherings in New York? Those of poor women, rural women, women living in slums, migrant women, women with chronic diseases, women who have been in conflict with the law, sex workers – the more socially excluded they are, the more you are likely to be literally excluded.

At last year’s CSW, the Covid crisis saw this peak, with only New York-based representatives allowed to participate. At this year’s CSW, everything has gone virtual – great in theory, but it remains fixed only on a New York time zone, forcing participants in Asia to participate overnight or withdraw.

Next year, he’s likely to come back to life again, and the United States will likely need vaccine passports – something 9 in 10 people in the south of the world will not have, as the United States and other countries in the north of the world are preventing companies in the south from manufacturing generics. vaccine versions.

Once again, women from the South will be excluded from the exclusion meeting, will not have equality in the meeting on how to achieve equality.

Equality for women will only be achieved when all forms of exclusion that hold back women are challenged. When several African countries introduced nighttime curfews in COVID-19, they granted exemptions for private ambulances, but ignored those that took informal private transport to hospital – this is how the majority of pregnant women, who cannot afford private ambulances, get there.

Likewise, women victims of domestic violence could leave their homes at night if they went with the police, but if they did not have the social capital to be able to bring in the police to accompany them (in other words , anyone not well off), and they tried to get to a shelter on their own, found themselves arrested by law enforcement for leaving illegally – indeed, many women told Femnet that ‘they had fled the beatings of their husbands and then suffered beatings from the cops.

It was not well-planned or planned challenges by well-to-do men and women that dominated policy-making.

It is not enough that the men in power are persuaded to open a narrow gate into the Fortress of Patriarchy, through which a small group of the most connected or respectable women can sneak their way to join them.

For all women in their diversity to have access to decent jobs, equal rights and equal power, the walls must come down. None of this will be given, it will only be earned.

As Audre Lorde explained, our task is “to make common cause with others identified as external to the structures in order to define and seek a world in which we can all flourish. It is learning to take our differences and turn them into strengths.

Because the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house. Respectability doesn’t work. Equality requires good problems.

Mwanahamisi Singano is program manager at the African feminist network FEMNET; Ben Phillips * is the author of How to Fight against inequalities

* The link to Ben Phillip’s book, How to Fight Inequality, in paperback, hardcover or ebook, here – or to: https://www.amazon.com/How-Fight-Inequality-That-Needs/dp/1509543090

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram