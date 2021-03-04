International Women’s Day, 2021 Remove barriers to women’s leadership role in African agriculture

IBADAN, Nigeria, March 4 (IPS) – The following opinion piece is part of a series to mark the upcoming International Women’s Day on March 8. Africa’s population will double by 2050 if growth rates continue on track, but job creation is not keeping pace, with up to five times as many young people looking for jobs each year as there are has new positions to fill. And, on top of that, the COVID pandemic is plunging Africa into its first recession in 25 years.

But once again, agriculture demonstrates its critical importance in times of crisis. A recent World Bank survey in five African countries showed that more and more people are turning to agriculture due to the economic impacts of the pandemic: “There is evidence that the agricultural sector serves as a buffer for households to lose. low income in the region, such as the role it played during the 2008 global economic crisis. ”

In Ethiopia, for example, 41% of households that received income from farming in the past 12 months reported income loss. But 85% of households experienced a loss of income from a non-farm family business and 63% reported a decrease in remittances.

With a larger population dependent on agriculture both for food security and as a source of livelihood, women and youth will play a particularly critical role in the development of agriculture in sub-Saharan Africa where 40% to 60% of all employed women work in agriculture. .

With changing demographics, it is important that we examine the role women and youth play in ensuring food security in sub-Saharan Africa and understand how these dynamics are changing and that we identify the old and new challenges that women are facing. faced.

A recent study supported by the nonprofit International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) found that among final year university students in northwest Nigeria, young women are just as likely to express their intention to engage in agriculture after graduation than men. The World Bank, however, estimates that women currently account for around 37% of agricultural production in Nigeria. Increased investments to strengthen the position of women in agriculture could significantly improve productivity.

CGIAR, a global partnership of many organizations engaged in transforming food systems, argues that attention should not rest on exaggerated estimates of how much food women “ produce ”, but rather on ‘the recognition that removing barriers that limit women’s potential could have the dual benefit of increasing the incomes of women farmers and making more food available to all’.

The obstacles to higher agricultural production cannot be attributed to a single cause. Terri Raney, FAO Editor-in-Chief The state of food and agriculture report, writes: “Women farmers generally get lower yields than men, not because they are less skilled, but because they operate smaller farms and use less inputs like fertilizers, improved seeds. and tools ”.

A 2018 World Bank report detailed the gender gaps in land ownership in sub-Saharan Africa. One of its key points was that women are less likely to own land or housing than men.

However, there are growing barriers to women’s participation in agriculture as, under pressure from global food security challenges, governments in sub-Saharan Africa are leasing large tracts of land from countries and countries. foreign companies. OXFAM, in a report on land grabbing, points out that this is often done to the detriment of rural women: “As soon as a natural resource gains commercial value in the international commodity market, control and decisions over this resource is rapidly shifting from rural women to male hands.

While recognizing that sub-Saharan Africa needs investments in agriculture, attention must be paid to how rural workers, especially women, may not benefit from these agreements.

IATI has launched 80 research fellowships for young African academics, with a particular focus on young female professionals and students, as part of a project funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). Building Capacity to Apply Research Evidence (CARE) aims to develop effective agro-industrial policies that engender success for youth in sub-Saharan Africa.

IFAD is increasingly focusing its resources on young people, because the success of rural transformation depends on their inclusion in the process.

IITA youth programs such as IITA Youth Agripreneurs (IYA), Empowering Novel Agri-Business-Led Employment (ENABLE Youth), Young Africa Works and Start Them Early Program (STEP) aim to encourage participation and engagement of young schoolchildren. and young people in agribusiness. Investing in the future of the young African generation underlines the importance of raising the ambition of primary and secondary school students to ensure a continent of food and nutrition security. It would also be important in the development of young women leaders in agriculture and in how their leadership skills learned will enable them to help lead the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

IATI and partner organizations such as the African Development Bank, the Mastercard Foundation, IFAD and the Oyo State Government believe that poverty, hunger and malnutrition in Africa cannot be tackled without addressing considering the constraints faced by women and young farmers who in most communities provide most of the agricultural labor force on the family farm and process food for markets as well as for family consumption. These constraints are at the heart of the research supported by IITA through its CARE project.

In Cameroon, Djomo Choumbou Raoul Fani examined the contributions and competitiveness of young women farmers, and his recommendations include changes in land tenure, price controls and credit systems.

Oluwaseun Oginni’s research found that 43% of young people migrating to urban areas from rural Nigeria are women, their main reasons cited as seeking “a better future, educational and marriage opportunities. “.

Cynthia Mkong analyzed the motivations of students who choose agriculture as a university specialty in Cameroon where female unemployment is double that of men. Mkong recommends focusing on policies that improve girls’ education and increase household income at all levels. These changes are likely to reverse the declining interest of young people in agriculture.

IATI’s CARE project empowers women to bring different experiences, perspectives and skills that can contribute to decisions, policies and laws that work better for all. Their leadership role is now increasingly critical in COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

As we mark International Women’s Day on March 8, IATI is committed to fostering greater involvement of women so that IATI can play a greater role in research and in the world. Women are the leaders and builders we need.

The author is Managing Director, IITA

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram