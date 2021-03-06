International Women’s Day, 2021 – Recognizing rural women as central to cost recovery-COVID: an imperative for International Women’s Day

Agricultural biodiversity in the West Bengal market. Credit: Krishnasis Ghosh

ROME, March 6 (IPS) – In times of crisis, policymakers tend to prioritize economic recovery while leaving “social issues” like women’s empowerment on the back burner. During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, women’s leadership is as essential for a full and meaningful recovery as it is for basic human rights. As the world mobilizes to design and build a post-COVID landscape, women’s rights, interests and priorities must not only be included in international recovery agendas, but brought to the forefront. To achieve this, women themselves must not just be included in the discussion, but fairly represented in leadership roles.

For these reasons, this year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World” is a cause for celebration as much as a call to action. The tremendous achievements of women at the forefront of the global pandemic response have been commendable as well as essential. They also highlight the disproportionate and undue work burden that continues to weigh on women during this time of global crisis.

While there is a clear and pressing need to achieve more equitable gender representation in management, it is sufficient to a quarter of parliamentary seats are owned by women around the world – women are already at the forefront of COVID-19 response efforts. As the The United Nations declared, women have played a disproportionate role in this crisis as “health workers, caregivers, innovators, community organizers and among the most exemplary and effective national leaders in the fight against the pandemic”. At the same time, women are also among the most vulnerable to the pandemic and its devastating externalities. Among other disproportionate and gender-specific impacts, women the burden of unpaid domestic work and care has increased during the spread of COVID-19, as did the frequency and severity of gender-based violence in a frightening phenomenon that the UN called the “shadow pandemic. “

This increased vulnerability is particularly relevant for rural women. Women in rural areas were already at a higher risk of being deprived of their voting rights, and their massive social and economic struggles were only exacerbated by the pandemic. Already faced with the devastating combination of climate change, declining biodiversity, severe and worsening land degradation and resulting food insecurity, rural women have been pushed further than men below the poverty line and in the margins by COVID-19.

Security of tenure, essential to the well-being and livelihoods of rural women, has are increasingly threatened with the advance of the new coronavirus. Widows from COVID-19 are at high risk of disinheritance in several countries, and many more rural women are displaced as unemployed men return to rural communities, “thus increasing pressure on land and resources and exacerbating gender gaps in agriculture and food security. “

Safeguarding the rights, livelihoods, empowerment and action of rural women should be a goal in itself, but doing so is also essential to safeguard ecological health and food security at large. Already, COVID-19 has not only compromised progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), but reversed some of the progress made. Rural women are at the heart of sustainable development and post-COVID resilience as natural resource managers, land stewards, cultivators, vendors, buyers and preparers. They are not only victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also essential – and too often overlooked – agents of change. They are also part of the solution.

The restrictions brought about by the pandemic have isolated rural women and inhibited their ability to maintain their livelihoods and “fulfill their fundamental roles as farmers, social organizers, wives and mothers”. Additionally, as women have been prevented from congregating in common spaces such as markets, an essential forum for communication in rural communities, disinformation has proliferated. All of these effects are exacerbated by the ‘digital gender divide’, which is accentuated in rural areas where women are even less likely to have access to phones, computers and other technologies that would enable innovation and innovation. resilience in isolation.

As illustrated by a case study of rural women in Burkina Faso by the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, the social distancing requirements that keep rural women out of the market, as well as push them away from each other, have greatly compromised these women’s ability to earn a living, as well as their ability to earn a living. support each other in the community. – directed efforts and organization. The women’s stories documented in this study show that “As pillars for their households and communities, the needs and priorities of rural women must be central in efforts to rebuild a better world.”

While essential to safeguarding biodiversity, tackling climate change, and strengthening food security and food sovereignty, the work of rural women is often done in the background, with little recognition. (not to mention little compensation). On this International Women’s Day, we urge that post-COVID recovery initiatives do not repeat these mistakes; and that the needs and priorities of rural women are not only recognized but prioritized. As we advocate for more women to lead COVID-19 recovery efforts and in all walks of life to create more resilient societies, these calls to action must intentionally and explicitly include rural women, their rights and perspectives.

The author is a gender researcher at the Alliance of Bioversity International and at CIAT

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram