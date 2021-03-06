International Women’s Day 2021 Online violence against women journalists hurts everyone. Let’s get it over with!

March 06 (IPS) – UNESCO will launch a campaign on online violence against women journalists on March 8 on International Women’s Day.

In a recent UNESCO-ICFJ survey, 73% of the women journalists questioned declared having been victims of online violence in the exercise of their profession. They are often the target of coordinated misogynist attacks.

This violence undermines women’s right to speak out and society’s right to know. To combat this growing trend, we must find collective solutions to protect women journalists from online violence. This includes strong responses from social media platforms, national authorities and media organizations.

The campaign will highlight the main findings of the UNESCO-ICFJ Global Survey on Online Violence Against Women Journalists, published last December in the report. “ Online violence against women journalists: a global overview of incidence and impacts ”