International Women’s Day, 2021 – More women leaders make better companies

APIA, Samoa, March 12 (IPS) – Upcoming Samoan elections are a unique opportunity to encourage diversity in politics This year, it will be 128 years since women’s suffrage was first recognized, New Zealand becoming the first nation to allow women’s participation in its general election in 1893.

From suffragists to feminists today, men and women have fought to increase women’s political participation and representation. It was a slow struggle, sometimes bitter and sometimes even dangerous. Yet global progress remains slow and uneven – as in Samoa. As the 2021 general election on April 9 approaches, it is important to remember that the full and effective participation of women in all spheres of life is an engine of progress for all.

As in many countries around the world, Samoan women face higher levels of poverty than men, have limited access to finance, shoulder more of the burden of caregiving and find it difficult to perform. their sexual and reproductive health and rights. Forty-six percent of Samoan women have experienced some form of violence in their lifetime, with cases of domestic violence tripling between 2012 and 2017. More than 39,000 Samoan women perform unpaid domestic work, which makes them vulnerable to economic shocks.

COVID-19 has only exacerbated this inequality. The results of a 2020 UN Women household survey on the socio-economic effects of COVID show that 90% of women compared to 6% of men in formal employment saw their working hours decrease, and more than two times more women (63%) than men (28 percent) in paid employment reported a drop in income.

Not only do these factors limit women’s full participation in politics, but they underscore how important it is for women to have an equal role in decision-making to address the challenges we all face – from climate change to poverty. The participation of women in political life is urgent. Its a question of life or death! And of course, women must be given the opportunity to play a full role in shaping the decisions made right now as Samoa responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A person aspiring to become an MP in Samoa must hold a matai title and be a member of the village council. But due to cultural constraints, only 11 percent of women are registered Matai, and only half of that number are active in their village councils.

It is therefore not surprising that in the 2016 election, women made up only 14.6% of all candidates. Partly because of the 2013 constitutional amendment, 10% of the deputies in office today are women (one female candidate entered parliament due to the temporary special measure, the rest were elected through the normal process. ) However, this figure is less than half of the world average of 25 percent.

There are 22 women running in the next election, only 11 percent of the total candidates.

On International Women’s Day – when we need to remember how gender inequality continues to disadvantage millions of people around the world and how it prevents countries from reaching their full potential. This year’s theme: “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World,” with the campaign hashtag #ChooseToChallenge.

As this country recovers from the pandemic, we at the UN choose to challenge Samoa to finally end the exclusion and marginalization of women and girls and create a just and equitable environment. allowing everyone to exercise their rights. More inclusive leadership leads to stronger democracies, better governance, more peaceful societies and environmentally sustainable economies. In accordance with the Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the United Nations is committed to ending gender inequalities in Samoa, including by actively training women to become better and better leaders. prominent, supporting women community leaders and, most importantly, supporting women running for office. in the next elections.

Parliamentary democracy is very young in this country. The April 9 general election will only be the seventh held since the 1990 referendum, which introduced universal suffrage. During this period, many achievements have been made in Samoa that have reduced gender inequality. Samoa has taken incremental decisions. For example, it was the first country in the Pacific to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women in 1992, the first country in the Pacific to establish a separate ministry for women, and it’s one of the 80 countries in the world. guarantee a quota of seats for women in parliament.

You can help continue this progressive and proud march towards equality in Samoa. On this International Women’s Day, I challenge you to be at the forefront of inclusive movements for social change – online and in real life. Challenge climate change, domestic violence and fight for women’s rights. Challenge the fanatics, hire women, lobby for women in positions of power, and support women leaders. And on April 9, vote for women candidates where you can – or for candidates who believe in diversity in leadership. Disrupt the status quo and work to amplify the voice of women in public institutions, parliaments, justice and the private sector.

Let’s break the glass ceiling that prevents the achievement of the aspirations of women and girls and strengthen a national gender partnership – for peace and prosperity in Samoa.

Originally published as an editorial by Simona Marinescu, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Cook Islands, Niue, Samoa and Tokelau – in the Samoa Observer – March 8, 2021.

