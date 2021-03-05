International Women’s Day, 2021 – International Women’s Day: To change the world, women must choose to challenge

LONDON, March 5 (IPS) – Among the greatest gifts blessed to me were parents who instilled in me a deep-rooted sense of identity and the unequivocal belief that there was no difference between this that a boy and a girl could accomplish. This confidence has supported me as I grew up, as the tenth child out of twelve wonderful siblings, and through the many times it was suggested by others that I would never be successful, just because I was black. , poor and female.

Patricia Scotland

When I started my career in law, barely 3% of the profession were women and less than 0.01% were black women. Given my background, few expected that I would ever become the first woman in 700 years to serve as Her Majesty’s Attorney General for England and Wales.

We have come a long way since then, and today – thanks in large part to sustained advocacy efforts over the years – encouraging progress is being made in terms of gender equality in the Commonwealth.

Today almost half of lawyers in the UK are women. In the Commonwealth, a girl is just as likely to attend primary school as a boy, while on average 56% of women are active in the labor market and make up most of the informal sector.

To date, 13 member countries have reached 30% or more of women parliamentarians, while 10 have 30% or more ministers who are women. The Commonwealth Secretariat continues to work diligently alongside member countries through programs that encourage women’s participation in politics to build on the successes already achieved.

However, there is still a lot of progress to be made on several key indicators. Currently, only one in five Commonwealth parliamentarians is a woman and only three Commonwealth countries have achieved gender parity in parliament. Women are still largely under-represented in leadership positions in the science, the academic and private sectors.

Moreover, at a time when digital technology is increasingly becoming the norm, women in the poorest countries face a “ double Numeric fraction‘, being 14% less likely than men to own a cell phone. Concretely, this means that there are 200 million fewer women who can easily access this technology to find information or manage money online.

Other underlying systemic inequalities continue to be remarkably persistent, including the painful prevalence of violence against women and girls, which remains high across the Commonwealth and globally, despite progress in the area. economic status, leadership and action of women.

Covid-19

A year after the start of the global pandemic, it is clear that in addition to economic and social shocks, the consequences of COVID-19 are also worsening existing gender inequalities.

In addition to the increase in cases of domestic violence, reports show that women are losing their jobs at a higher rate than men, although they represent a smaller proportion of the formal workforce. Meanwhile, the burden of unpaid care work is disproportionately borne by women.

Research indicates that women are overrepresented in sectors and industries that are expected to decline due to COVID-19, such as education, accommodation and food services, wholesale and retail trade, the arts and recreation and public administration. Likewise, women-owned micro, small and medium-sized enterprises that depend on tourism have also been affected, due to the drastic reduction in travel and visitor arrivals in most Commonwealth countries.

Throughout this crisis, I have been particularly impressed by the leadership shown by the Commonwealth of Women Heads of Government. Prime Ministers Mia Mottley of Barbados, Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh and Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand have all been rightly praised for their wise handling of the crisis, marked by coordinated action as well as compassion.

However, it also draws our attention to the fact that few women occupy these leadership positions, underscoring the need for politics and government to more equitably and inclusive reflect the societies they represent and serve.

International Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day, the Commonwealth Secretariat shines a light on how it works to tackle the gender inequalities that continue to hamper the economic, social and leadership potential of half the world’s population .

The Commonwealth Secretariat has launched a #SheLeadsTheWay social media campaign, which aims to recognize women leaders across the Commonwealth, during COVID-19 and beyond. (Download the toolkit)

On March 5, we celebrated women’s contributions to marine science in a virtual event featuring women from across the Commonwealth who challenge gender norms through their work in ocean industries.

On March 8, another virtual panel will highlight women’s leadership in responding to COVID-19 and planning for an equitable recovery.

Much remains to be done to achieve gender equality in the Commonwealth and to achieve Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Agenda. As the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on inequality emerges, laws and policies to support women’s empowerment are more needed than ever, and it is vital that we are not sidetracked from this priority by d other competing demands in these times of crisis. .

The author is the sixth Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and the first woman to hold this post.

