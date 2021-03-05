International Women’s Day, 2021 – Fighting the pandemic demands women at the highest level of leadership in governments and at the UN

Mavic Cabrera-Balleza, CEO of the Global Network of Women Peacemakers, speaking at the 19th Anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 in New York, NY. Credit: Katrina Leclerc / GNWP

From our work to Global Network of Women Peacebuilders, we know that local women peacemakers are the first to respond to this pandemic. They distribute food packages, face masks, hygiene and sexual health products to internally displaced people, refugees, indigenous communities and other groups who often do not have access to health. assistance provided by governments and international organizations.

They work with mental health experts to provide online counseling to women who are victims of or at risk of gender-based violence. They disseminate factual information on how to prevent the spread of the virus. They are speaking on local radio to counter false information about the pandemic.

Local women peacemakers were on the front lines at the start of the pandemic, even as governments were unsure of what to do or were crippled by their own politics and heavy bureaucracy.

Today, almost a year after COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic, they remain on the front lines: advocating for strengthening health systems, dismantling institutional inequalities, addressing the long-term impacts of the crisis on livelihoods and peace in their countries and communities, and promoting recovery. sustainable.

The successful women-led governments like Finland, Germany, New Zealand and Taiwan in managing the pandemic still presents additional evidence that women’s leadership is making a positive difference.

Despite this, the norm remains that women are not the leaders and decision makers. Only 24.7 percent of the world’s health ministers are women, even though they represent 70 percent of health workers. At sub-national and local levels, women are often excluded from COVID-19 working groups.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (SG) said that “the # COVID19 response has highlighted the power of women’s leadership. Yet women remain marginalized in many decision-making spaces. We must act now to ensure that women have an equal voice in our response to the pandemic and the other crises facing our world. ”

Members of the GNWP Young Women + Peace Leaders – Philippines distribute COVID-19 relief packages to members of the local community in Marawi, Philippines. Credit: YWL-Phillippines / GNWP

Signs of hope in the Security Council, but much remains to be done

As civil society, we join the SG in calling on Member States to institute measures to support women’s leadership!

There are some encouraging developments and opportunities that could be seized. The election of Ireland, Mexico and Norway as non-permanent members of the Security Council can provide much needed impetus to calls for women’s leadership.

All of these countries have demonstrated global leadership on women’s rights and gender equality as well as the women, peace and security agenda. Mexico is proud of its adoption of a feminist foreign policy.

He co-chairs the Informal Expert Group on Women, Peace and Security with Ireland and is co-host of the Forum on Generational Equality, a global civil society gathering for gender equality, one of the outcomes of which is the Action Coalition for Feminist movements and leadership. France, a permanent member of the Security Council, is the other co-host of the Generation Equality Forum and one of the four countries which have adopted feminist policies for foreign or international development.

The other two are Canada and Sweden. It should be noted, however, that there remains a gap between the aspirations and leadership of these countries on the world stage and the actual state of women’s rights.

Another key development is Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s confirmation as the new US Ambassador to the UN. With the United States electing the first female vice president and other female leaders appointed to key positions in the Biden administration, women’s influence in U.S. foreign policy appears to be improving.

It is also important to mention that there are now five permanent representatives to the Security Council, namely Ireland (Geraldine Byrne Nason), Norway (Mona Juul), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (Inga Rhonda King), the United Kingdom (Barbara Woodward) and Thomas-Greenfield. Probably the most women in the Security Council in recent years – if ever.

A few questions need to be asked. How can these few countries influence the rest of the world and make women’s leadership a priority? How can the United Nations be the model of leadership for women when, 76 years after its founding, there has still not been a female secretary general?

Women and young peacemakers in the region are asking to participate in the Afghan peace process. Credit: GNWP

The members of the Security Council must unite behind the call for a female SG and close the gap between what is stipulated in the resolutions on women and peace and security and leadership at the UN.

All member states should seriously pay attention to the letter sent by Ambassador Mary Elizabeth Flores Flake of Honduras on February 3, 2021 urging her fellow diplomats “to truly heed your commitments to the United Nations and to nominate female candidates …”

It is also high time to demonstrate that The most important action male leaders can take to support women’s leadership is to step back and share power. It will force men to sacrifice their personal ambitions and put their egos aside for the greater goal of achieving gender equality and a better world for all..

Electing a female SG is more than a symbolic gesture. This is the United Nations leading by example, which is essential to its credibility. It is also about keeping the promise to nominate candidates for senior positions at the UN made by 189 member states at the Fourth United Nations World Conference on Women in 1995 in Beijing.

Civil society groups such as Equality now pleaded for a female SG. While the next opportunity to elect a woman to the top UN office is still five years away, our advocacy must NOT stop.

Our advocacy must begin in the capitals of the 193 Member States and continue through the Permanent Missions in New York. Women’s rights organizations around the world should call on their governments to nominate and elect a woman as their next SG. And who are the “right” women for this role?

I think we can agree on this set of qualifications: feminist values, strong ties to and appreciation for civil society, excellent leadership track record, managerial skills, extensive experience in international relations, and exceptional diplomatic skills.

At first glance, Antonio Guterres is already ready for a second term. China and the United Kingdom, two permanent members of the Security Council, have already expressed their support for the outgoing SG.

For now, and throughout her second term, women’s rights activists are to have discussions with SG Guterres to ask for assurances that he will do everything in his power to pave the way for a female SG and integrate feminist values ​​into the work of the UN. .

As the UN calls on member states to provide leadership for women at all levels, it must practice what it preaches. Echoing SG Guterres, “the # COVID19 response highlighted the power of women’s leadership.” The world needs women at the decision-making table in order to rebuild better and on an equal footing.

The author is the founder and CEO of the Global Network of Women Peacemakers. She is also a consultant to UN Women.

