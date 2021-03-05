International Women’s Day, 2021 Fair recovery from COVID-19 – Not without women’s leadership

Katja Iversen

NEW YORK, March 5 (IPS) – Almost exactly a year ago today, I packed my computer and a few essentials in the New York office, hugged my colleagues and I went home in what most people thought were a few weeks. Confinement linked to covid19. We didn’t know much.

Katja Iversen Despite the blows he and his administration inflicted on sustainability, women’s leadership, LGBTQI rights, and women’s right to decide their own bodies and lives, there was still some optimism on the front. gender equality. The number of women in politics around the world was slowly increasing; new innovative contraceptives were entering the market; the role of girls, women and gender equality in sustainable development was increasingly present; increasing attention has been paid to smart investments in gender; and the Global Forum on Generational Equality, organized by the governments of Mexico and France with UN Women, presented itself as a unique opportunity to refuel and accelerate action around the Sustainable Development Goal 5.

Today’s review of International Women’s Day 2021 with its theme: “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a Covid-19 World, “The bag is a lot more mixed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened inequalities overall and disproportionately affected girls and women. They constitute the vast majority of frontline health and social workers around the world; they or they do even more unpaid care work at home in locked up families than before; they are the victims of the dramatic rise in domestic violence caused by the lockdowns; many women no longer have access to essential sexual and reproductive health care, such as family planning and safe births; and women have – to a much greater extent than men – lost their jobs and economic opportunities.

Women’s rights organizations have worked very hard in communities and at the forefront of COVID-19. Back in the early weeks of the pandemic, myself and civil society led Deliver for good worked with the Secretary-General of the United Nations and his team on how we could put girls, women and gender equality at the center of the The UN’s COVID-19 work, and we have also ensured that the UN COVID-19 response and recovery fund has a strong gender perspective.

However, around the world, women have been largely excluded from decision-making on essential COVID-19 efforts. Only 3.5% of national COVID task forces have gender parity according to a to study in the British Medical Journal, and the brand new Global Health 50/50 report launched on March 8, 2021 suggests that rhetoric is often used as a substitute for action, and reveals that the vast majority of programmatic activities aimed at prevention and addressing COVID-19 health impacts largely ignores the role of gender.

There is a certain irony to this, as countries with women at the helm, such as New Zealand, Finland, Denmark, Taiwan, etc. have been much more successful in dealing with the pandemic – and as a country with more women in political leadership in general, they are more successful in both reducing inequalities and strengthening economies. The answer to this dichotomy could be found in the last index of Reykjavik by Women Political Leaders and Kantar, which measures how people think about women in power. This shows that support is stagnating and declining even in younger men.

Thus, hard-won progress was reversed. But there is also good news, which I as an eternal optimist want to include in today’s balance sheet:

The global call for racial justice has propelled a much-needed focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in political, economic and social life. We are also seeing an increase in smart investments in gender, large, new and gender-sensitive allocations. A global survey of January’s Women Deliver and Focus 2030 shows that the vast majority of voters polled see gender equality as an important cause that governments should work towards and support the participation of women in all aspects of the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. And Biden / Harris’ victory in the United States manifests itself in a wide variety of political appointments, budget allocations, sustainability commitments and gender equality, and the revocation of the Republican rule of the global gag which has impeded support for reproductive health across the world.

The Global Forum on Generational Equality has been postponed for a year and the work of its six action coalitions picks up speed. Over the next three months, all actors – heads of state, heads of businesses and civil society organizations, celebrities, journalists, activists, young and old – will meet – mostly virtually – on several occasions. to engage in transformative action and show that a Gender Equal World is a healthier, richer and better world for all.

So – as I celebrate International Women’s Day 2021, it is against a background of hope, trepidation, and a lot of determination. The inclusion and leadership of girls and women, in all their rich diversity, is needed in all fields and at all levels – in COVID-19 efforts, in politics, in the economy and in general. If we don’t prioritize and invest in women’s leadership, the recovery from COVID will be less effective and the future will be less fair and less sustainable. This is not the world we want!

The author is a leading executive advisor and global advocate for sustainability, gender equality, women’s health and leadership. Katja was a member of President Macron’s and Prime Minister Trudeau’s G7 Gender Equality Advisory Boards, a Clinton Global adviser was an early member of [email protected], and was recently named Danish of the Year, as well as included in Apolitical’s Top 20 Most Influential People in Gender Politics.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram