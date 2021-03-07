International Women’s Day, 2021 – Every girl has the right to an education

NEW YORK, Mar 07 (IPS) – Access to inclusive quality education is a universal human right. When the inherent right to a good education is ignored or denied, the consequences are serious. For a girl in a country of conflict or forced displacement, the impact is brutally multiplied.

In addition to their already marginalized role in war-torn countries or as refugees, adolescent girls and girls are disproportionately affected by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even before the pandemic broke in early 2020, some 39 million girls saw their education disrupted as a direct result of humanitarian crises. Of these, 13 million girls have been excluded from school altogether.

The level of discrimination is such that, according to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, refugee girls are half as likely to be enrolled in secondary school as boys. There is a two out of three chances girls in crisis will not even start secondary school. At the primary level, girls in crisis are two and a half times more likely to be out of school.

In crisis situations, adolescent girls are more likely to be married by age 18 than to complete their education. Teenage pregnancies, gender-based violence and sexual and physical exploitation are realities that millions of girls face on a daily basis. Take a moment and think about this brutal reality. Imagine if these numbers were the reality of our own teenage daughters.

UNFPA predicts that the various consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to 13 million more child marriages between 2020 and 2030. These traumatic experiences lead to higher dropout rates, perpetuating cycles of exploitation and entrenching millions of people in poverty. These are the excruciating consequences of girls who already experience conflict and forced displacement and now survive another threat: the pandemic. Providing education to girls and adolescents in crisis is absolutely essential today to empower them and bring them hope. Their access to inclusive quality education in already difficult circumstances is as transformative for them as the human beings born from the ashes of despair, as it is for their societies which urgently need empowered girls and women to rebuild better.

Studies show that better access to education dramatically increases their lifetime incomes, national economic growth rates increase, child marriage rates decrease, and infant and maternal mortality decreases. Girls’ education breaks cycles of exploitation, protecting and empowering young girls and adolescents to reach their potential and become agents of change. And the world needs agents of change more than ever, especially in countries affected by conflict and displacement.

The World Bank estimates that if every girl around the world received 12 years of quality education, whether in crisis or not, she would double her income for life, with the total value reaching trillions of dollars.

Education provides girls with practical skills and tools; it supports them emotionally and enables them to cope with their traumatic experiences; it prepares them to face their unique challenges, helping them not only to become productive members of society, but increasingly, to become confident leaders of their society.

It’s a small crowd right at the top, however. Only about 20 countries have a female head of state or government, and fewer have at least 50 percent women in the national cabinet. But as COVID-19 has demonstrated, many have played a decisive role in protecting our humanity on the basis of universal human rights.

So what does the path to leadership look like when you are young? How do you get young girls in crisis to get an education and then play an important role in the decision-making of their communities, their economies and their nations?

Education can’t wait – the global fund launched at the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit to provide quality education to those most left behind, i.e. 75 million vulnerable children and young people in countries affected by armed conflicts, forced displacement, climatic disasters and protracted crises. At Education Cannot Wait, we put girls and adolescent girls at the forefront of our work – because it is their inalienable human right and we believe in them as agents of change. We are taking positive action: Sixty percent of our total spending goes to inclusive, quality education for girls.

Afghanistan, for example, is one of the most dangerous countries for children due to insecurity and persistent conflict. UNICEF estimates that 60 percent of the 3.7 million out-of-school children are girls. About 17 percent of Afghan girls will marry before the age of 15 and 46 percent will marry before the age of 18. Early marriage contributes significantly to dropout rates. ECW’s implementing partner, the Welfare Association for the Development of Afghanistan, is reaching out to community leaders to achieve real results for girls in the most remote areas of Afghanistan, who until recently were barred from ‘go to school and receive a quality education.

ECW has prioritized the recruitment of female teachers in Afghanistan. This goal is being achieved in Herat, where 97% of teachers are women and 83% of students in accelerated learning classes are girls. The first year of ECW’s multi-year resilience program – with instruction starting in May 2019 – saw the establishment of some 3,600 classes in nine of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. This has forced newly recruited teachers, 46 percent of whom are women, to teach 122,000 children. Almost 60 percent of registered children are girls.

In Rodat district, Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, for example, community stakeholders and former clerics agreed that the lack of qualified female teachers was hampering girls’ access to education and immediately stepped down. to find one. It was not an easy task but ultimately a female graduate in chemistry and biology was hired and she became a beacon of hope, helping some 40 girls return to school.

This focus on girls’ education is crucial for our future as a human family, and priority must be given to the girls and adolescents most abandoned. As Deputy Secretary of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed, recently said, “Girls’ education is particularly threatened in emergencies and for children on the move and we must continue to empower this next generation of women leaders through quality education.”

On March 8, we celebrate International Women’s Day with this year’s theme: ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World“. From the perspective of those living in developed countries, what that equal future for girls in crisis might look like has been perversely highlighted by the dire consequences of the new world of coronaviruses. As each month of lockdowns in wealthy countries passes, reports mount of mental health issues and child abuse suffered by those who cannot access their normal learning environment at home. school. Girls in particular are at risk and those most likely to be forced into domestic tasks and discriminated against – deprived of a future.

Gordon Brown, United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education and Chair of the ECW High Level Steering Group, reminds us that the world in 2030 risk to be so far achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for Education (SDG 4) as we are doing now – unless we take decisive action. No one should be left behind and that means responding to the support needed by the more than 75 million children and young people who need urgent educational support in crisis-affected countries.

Education cannot wait until the end of a conflict or crisis so that children and young people affected by the crisis can resume normal lives or that refugee children can return home. Protracted crises often last for decades, and families caught up in conflict spend an average of 17 years as refugees. When children are denied education, hope for something better, the last ray of hope is extinguished.

Education cannot wait, it is hope and action. We were created to accelerate the race to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 4 in times of crisis and disaster. By bringing together all actors in the humanitarian and development community, we are accelerating to meet the 2030 deadline. Thanks to host governments, United Nations agencies, civil society and communities, we are moving forward quickly, efficiently and effectively. However, quality education for girls and adolescent girls in crisis requires financial investments. Provided funding is available, we can together win this race for girls’ education. Of this we have no doubt.

Author is Director, Education Cannot Wait

