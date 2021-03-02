International Women’s Day, 2021 Aspire and Achieve Women’s Leadership in the 21st Century

Radhika Coomaraswamy

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, March 02 (IPS) – As a member of the second wave of the feminist movement who was also the first generation of women to receive leadership positions, I remember the prejudices and prejudices that framed our experience . Women were rarely given responsibility for basic “hard” problems, but only those that were described as “soft”, in accordance with their role as nanny and caregiver. When they were present in the council chamber, they were often silent. When they spoke, they were inevitably discussed. She was the exceptional woman who could navigate the corridors of corporate culture, male expectations and an unfriendly workplace with her double burden.

Radhika Coomaraswamy For women of my generation, the double burden of competing competitively in the workplace and raising a loving home was a defining life experience. Many have given up work altogether or moved into middle positions in the workplace and away from the glow of leadership. Managing this double burden is a major problem for most women. In some countries, the social protection system intervenes to take care of children while their parents are working. In others, a network of domestic helpers supports middle-class women, allowing them to excel in the workplace, while domestic workers themselves have to rely on family or makeshift arrangements. causing a lot of stress and overwork. Increasingly, young men share the burden at home with their wives, allowing for a fairer balance between work and home. For generations, home commitments meant that women in the workplace did not aspire to leadership and the commitments of time and energy that leadership entails.

Over the past half century things have changed. There have been many impressive female political leaders and CEOs of companies. From Chancellor Angela Merkel to Indra Nooyi, young girls now have role models who have reached the peak of their profession. And yet, according to the Institute for Women’s Leadership, women globally hold only 24% of leadership positions. Women represent only 4% of the top 500 S&P companies. Much remains to be done and the mobilization to bring more women into leadership positions must not weaken.

As we watch women take their rightful place in the world, we can ask ourselves, “Is their style of female leadership distinctive”? In the past, many skeptics of the leadership qualities of women used to designate women leaders like Indira Gandhi and Margaret Thatcher as being indistinguishable from men. But the recent pandemic has brought to light a whole group of women leaders who have shown us that things can be done differently.

Jacinda Arden of New Zealand, President Tsai Ing Wen of Taiwan and Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir of Iceland, the next new generation of women leaders have handled the corona crisis in a unique and successful way, revealing the shortcomings of what the adulation of the “strong man” of the previous decade is called. To deal with the pandemic, they have been low-key, focused on service delivery, setting clear goals and standards, and avoiding tightrope management. Interestingly, for these young leaders, family is a natural part of the narrative, giving birth to power or appreciating their husbands as equal partners in caring for children.

But the hope for anyone interested in women’s rights must be the very young leaders of Generation Z. Globally connected, passionate about their causes, and armed with technology and social media, they are ready to make sweeping changes. Malala was the first to take to the world stage with her advocacy for girls’ education, a millennial goal that has been achieved. Then we have Greta Thunberg whose unwavering dedication to the cause of climate change and the preservation of the environment has inspired millions of young people.

One of those people is Disha Annappa Ravi, a young activist from Bangalor, India, who was arrested for sharing a toolkit to help organizers of the peasant movement who were making demands on the government. Defying in court, she said: “If bringing the protests of farmers to the world is sedition, I am better off in jail.” The court, inspired by this young leader, said in its powerful judgment: “The citizens are the guardians of the conscience of government in any democratic nation. They cannot be put behind bars just because they choose to disagree with state policies. It is these young women leaders in many countries of the world who can help us realize the many dreams and visions expressed by generations of women leaders who have fought for equal rights and social justice.

The author is a Sri Lankan lawyer, diplomat and human rights activist who served as United Nations Under-Secretary-General, Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict. In 2017, after the atrocities against the Rohingya people, she was appointed a member of the United Nations Myanmar Fact-Finding Mission.

