International Women’s Day 2021 A post-COVID world needs women’s voices amplified in politics and climate change

The theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in the COVID-19 World. A new United Nations report says progress towards gender parity in public life and decision-making has been too slow. The report encourages countries to remove barriers that prevent women from entering public life, to help tackle COVID-19 and climate change crises. Credit: UN Women / Yihui Yuan.

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 06 (IPS) – The UN says young women remain particularly under-represented in politics and disproportionately excluded from consultations on issues that concern them such as climate change. This IPS International Women’s Day article features 2 young women from Saint Lucia; one in her first year as a senator and the other a champion of sustainable living and environmental protection. The theme of International Women’s Day 2021, ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in the COVID-19 WorldIs based on the fact that this Women’s Day is unlike any other.

It is observed in relation to the devastating health, social and economic impacts of the pandemic. As immunization campaigns bring hope for recovery, United Nations Women says this change must include women “at every table where decisions are made”.

“The full and effective participation and leadership of women in all walks of life fosters progress for all. Yet women are still under-represented in public life and in decision-making, ”the agency said.

According to the most recent United Nations Economic and Social Council Commission on the Status of Women, progress towards gender parity in public life and decision-making has been too slow. The report encourages countries to remove barriers that prevent women from entering public life, to help tackle COVID-19 and climate change crises.

He also calls for urgent action to ease women into the “political pipeline,” noting that young women are particularly under-represented in politics. IPS spoke to Lisa Jawahir, a young communications professional who was appointed by the Labor Party of Saint Lucia to the Senate in August 2020, about her experience, goals and vision for women in politics.

“The reality is that in Saint Lucia, young women leaders, especially in political positions, are very rare. While we had a young woman running for political office at the age of 21 in 1997, since then administrations have not made a bold move to have young women serve at the highest level in the country. For me, at the age of 31, being named the youngest parliamentarian in the House of Assembly means that women and girls can once again believe that anything is possible, ”Jawahir told IPS.

According to UN Women, while women have been influential in political decision-making, they often face pressure, both online and offline. This is something Jawahir says he experienced.

“I once participated in a political forum, representing young women interested in politics. In an interview with a print journalist, I shared my desire to run for political office and the article made the cover page. While this seemed like a remarkable step in the right direction, a few days later I lost my biggest client who shared concerns that I was now politically affiliated.

“Unfortunately, in my country, victimization based on political affiliation is rampant, especially for women. It has become a challenge to operate my small business, but I am motivated by the desire that one day I will be in a position of government. , to ensure that no young person, woman or vulnerable group will be treated unfairly because of their political interests, ”she told IPS.

Voices like Jawahir’s, according to UN Women, must be multiplied and amplified. As the world pivots towards pandemic recovery, the agency says women and girls will be key leaders and agents of change, especially in areas such as climate change mitigation and adaptation. .

Snaliah Mahal, from Saint Lucia, is a recognized figure in the field of sustainable living, environmental protection and climate change education. As an undergraduate student in Mexico, she interned at the United Nations Information Center and volunteered in relief efforts after the floods in Mexico and after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. . She completed a postgraduate degree in Climate Change and International Development and volunteered with the Caribbean Youth Environment Network. She also runs 7K’s, a small business that produces zero waste and environmentally friendly products for the home and personal care.

“I believe that the citizens of small island developing states, due to their inherent drawbacks and vulnerabilities, should do all they can to ensure that our voices are heard not only at the international level, which is sometimes the case. ‘main purpose, but also at local and regional level and be part of the discourse as small as you can consider your contribution, ”she told IPS.

Mahal’s contribution is part of what UN Women describes as the critical role women play in climate action and natural resource management. According to the agency, in many countries, women are also responsible for energy in the home. As entrepreneurs, they continue to offer innovative solutions to the impacts of climate change.

Mahal says that women and girls who want to be part of the movement for a more sustainable future can start small; wherever they are, whatever resources are available.

“Find a cause you believe in and focus on it. It doesn’t have to be something big. It can be as simple as deciding to share your knowledge with friends and family, or something a little more difficult like starting a backyard garden or a compost pile. These are important first steps, ”she said.

On this International Women’s Day, an important message from UN Women is that “when women lead, we see positive results”. As women campaign for social justice, environmental justice and a sustainable future and seek to amplify their voices, the agency calls on countries to make room for women and encourage their participation in life government, private sector leaders and parliaments.

As the world focuses on building back the better, women’s roles as caregivers, legislators, community organizers and innovators are celebrated – even as calls for increased representation in decision-making continue. Mahal and Jawahir say women and girls can continue to make positive changes in their communities.

“You can join an organization that advocates for climate change and other environmental issues and implements projects. More importantly, individuals, especially women already in the field, who have the knowledge and skills should not hesitate to share their experiences with other women and girls, to ensure continuity in action, ”says Mahal.

Jawahir’s message to young women is, “If there is anything you can remember after reading this article, remember that nothing is stopping you from achieving your goals, whether you decide to go into politics or become an entrepreneur. Not your age, not your gender. You decide what you want. Stay focused and keep going. “