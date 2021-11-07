International travelers look forward to reuniting with loved ones as travel to the United States approaches.

“I’m just worried that things will turn out badly because throughout the pandemic things have gone bad,” she said. “Once in Kansas City, I can breathe again after a year and a half. “

Beatrice Fratini, 24, who lives about an hour from Venice, also expressed reluctance for her reunion with her American fiance to actually happen Monday night in Washington, DC. The travel ban had traumatized her, she said.

“I’m excited but I’m not going to believe it until I get to it,” she said.

These long separations can put strain on relations, said Giulia Polvara, who lives near Milan. Ms Polvara, 30, is heading to the United States next Saturday, the first day she is absent from work after the ban is lifted. Mr. Polvara met her “special friend” as she calls him, in December 2020 while visiting her sister in New York City. They spent an intense week together.

She was due to visit him in early March 2020, but then the Lombardy region, one of the regions of Europe most affected by the coronavirus, was on lockdown, meaning she couldn’t even leave her town near Lake Como to get to the airport. By the time Italy relaxed its restrictions on Lombardy, the United States had banned most visitors from Europe.

“There is so much to prepare for this event,” she said. “I’m very happy. I’m also afraid of being underestimated or that he will be underestimated.

The man she is going to see could not come to Europe because he is an Iranian living in New York and he was waiting for the United States to issue his green card. The same week the ban was lifted, her green card was issued, she said.