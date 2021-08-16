International community must stay engaged with Kabul, says Pak FM Qureshi as Taliban overthrow Afghan government – Times of India

Pakistan is very clear on our position: we believe that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward.… Https://t.co/PzbtG3oYsF – Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) 1629100939000

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that the international community must remain engaged with Afghanistan, saying Islamabad will continue to play a facilitating role to bring a political settlement to the neighboring war-torn country, which has been taken over by the Taliban in a sudden and unprecedented collapse of government.Taliban insurgents swept Kabul on Sunday after the collapse of the Afghan government backed by the United States and President Ashraf Ghana fled the country, ending an unprecedented two-decade campaign in which the United States and its allies attempted to transform the war-torn nation.“Pakistan is very clear on our position: we believe that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward. We do not want to see a continuous cycle of civil war and we want the Afghan people to thrive, not just survive.” , Qureshi tweeted after a meeting here with a political delegation of Afghan leaders led by former Vice President Muhammad Younas Qanooni

Expressing the hope that all Afghan leaders will work together in the supreme national interest of their country, he asserted that

Pakistan will continue to play a constructive and facilitating role in Afghanistan.

“The international community must remain engaged with Afghanistan,” Qureshi said, stressing that it is important that “we closely coordinate our next steps” for the good of Afghanistan and the region.

There is clear international convergence in favor of the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and it is essential that all world leaders unite for an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement in the country, Qureshi said.

He said the meeting with the political delegation of Afghan leaders led by Qanooni, all of whom have a vital interest in the country’s future, took place at an extremely critical time.

“Our ultimate goal is a peaceful, united, democratic, stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” he tweeted, sharing some photographs from the meeting.

The arrival of the Afghan delegation in Islamabad on Sunday coincided with the flight of President Ghani from Afghanistan, considerably weakening the negotiating position of his supporters.

The Afghan delegation consists of leaders who were part of various governments after the overthrow of the Taliban in 2001