Intensified “sexism and misogyny”; women’s freedoms suppressed

present it report on gender justice and freedom of expression, Special Rapporteur on the protection freedom of opinion and expression, Irene Khan, said that “women’s voices are suppressed, controlled or punished explicitly by discriminatory laws, policies and practices, and implicitly by social attitudes, cultural norms and patriarchal values”.

Gender censorship

As states continue to disregard and protect the equal rights of women, gender-based censorship has become so prevalent that women’s equality over freedom of expression remains a distant goal, according to the expert. UN.

“Sexism and misogyny, which are dominant factors in gender censorship, have been exacerbated by the rise of populist, authoritarian and fundamentalist forces around the world,” she said.

In some countries, young women and gender non-conforming people are watched by fundamentalists and, under the pretext of protecting “public morals”, censored and criminalized by governments.

“Such action is paternalistic at best, misogynistic at worst,” Khan said.

No compromise

The Special Rapporteur said that women journalists, politicians, human rights defenders and feminist activists were the targets of violent and coordinated online attacks and intimidation, aimed at driving them from social media platforms and public life.

Noting that this undermines human rights, media diversity and inclusive democracy, she called on states and social media companies to – within the framework of international human rights law – to urgently and decisively, make digital spaces safe for all women and non-binary people.

“There can be no compromise between the right of women to be free from violence and the right to freedom of opinion and expression,” said Ms. Khan.

“States must not use their efforts to tackle online gender-based violence, hate speech and disinformation as a pretext to restrict freedom of expression beyond what is permitted under international law.”

There can be no compromise between the right of women to be free from violence and the right to freedom of opinion and expression – An expert

She urged governments to close the digital gender divide, gender data gaps and other barriers to women’s right to information, including about sexual and reproductive health and rights.

“There is not just one cleavage, but several cleavages that must be overcome», Clarified the Special Rapporteur.

Women “at the forefront”

The COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic created an additional imperative for enhanced action.

“If women are to regain lost ground, if countries are to revive their economies and if governments are to regain public trust, then women’s equal right to freedom of opinion and expression must be at the forefront of the agenda. national and international agendas, ”said Ms. Khan.

She added that gender justice requires “not only an end to unlawful interference with women’s freedom of opinion and expression”, but also an enabling environment in which women can “exercise their free will and participate fully. security, fully and equitably to political, social, cultural and economic life. life”.

Ms Khan, who was appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council on July 17, 2020, is the first woman to hold this position since the establishment of the mandate in 1993.

She and all the special rapporteurs are responsible for examining and reporting on a specific human rights theme or the situation of a country.

Positions are honorary and experts are neither UN staff nor remunerated for their work.