Intellectual property monopolies block access to vaccines

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, December 15 (IPS) – Just before the World Health Assembly (WHA), May 18 open letter by world leaders and experts urged governments to ensure that all COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and tests are patent-free, fairly distributed, and available to everyone, free of charge.

Pious promisesLeaders from Italy, France, Germany, Norway and the European Commission called for the vaccine to be “produced by the world, for the whole world” as a “global public good of the 21st century”, while Chinese President Xi promised a vaccine developed by China would be a “global public good”.

Anis Chowdhury The Secretary General of the United Nations has also insisted on access to all when available. WHO unanimously agreed that vaccines, treatments and tests are global public goods, but was vague on the implications.

As COVID vaccines have become available, nearly 70 poor countries are excluded. Many more people will be infected and risk dying without vaccination, warns Popular Alliance for Vaccines, advocating equitable and low-cost access.

As a rich and powerful secure access, poor countries leave out most people as alone one out of ten can be vaccinated in 2021, mocking the overarching principle of the Sustainable Development Goals of ‘leaving no one behind’.

Waiver of WTO rules

The authors of “Do you want quick vaccines? Suspend intellectual property rights (IPR) argue that IPRs are the main stumbling block. Meanwhile, South Africa and India have offers that the World Trade Organization (WTO) temporarily waive its rules on trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights (TRIPS) restricting access to COVID-19 medicines, tools, equipment and vaccines.

Proposal – welcomed by the Director-General of WHO and supported by nearly 100 governments and many civil society organizations around the world – goes beyond Doha Declarationlimited flexibilities for national emergencies and extreme emergency circumstances.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram But Brazil, one of the worst affected countries, opposes the proposal, along with the US, EU, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Australia and Japan, insisting that the Doha declaration is sufficient.

The empire retaliates

The US insists that intellectual property protection is the best to ensure “prompt delivery” while the EU says there is “no indication that IPR issues have been a real issue. obstacle … to drugs and technologies linked to COVID-19 “, with the UK rejecting the proposal as” an extreme measure to solve an unproven problem “.

The Director-General of the Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations says this “would jeopardize future medical innovation, making us more vulnerable to other diseases”, while The Wall Street Journal denounced him as “A global heist of the Covid vaccine», Warning« their effort would harm everyone, including the poor ».

Citing AstraZeneca’s agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Brazilian companies, other opponents say voluntary mechanisms should be enough, insisting on COVAX the initiative guarantees fair and equitable access.

But the The United States refused to join COVAX, which is part of the WHO-blessed, donor-funded COVID-19 tool access accelerator (ACT-A), ostensibly committed to “equitable global access to innovative tools for COVID-19 for all”.

Intellectual property fraud

The Doha Declaration only covers patents, ignoring proprietary technologies to make vaccines safely. In the meantime, there is not enough interest, even less capacity among the leading pharmaceutical companies to produce enough vaccines, safely and affordably, for everyone by 2024.

Despite the Doha Declaration, developing countries are always under great pressure from the EU and the United States. The rules allowing “ compulsory licenses ” are very restrictive, with countries being required to separately negotiate contracts with companies for specific amounts, periods and objectives, deterring and therefore often bypassing those with financial and legal capacity. limited.

South Africa cited examples of Regeneron and Eli Lilly, who have already committed most of their COVID-19 antibody cocktails in the United States. In India, Pfizer has legally blocked Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) alternative pneumococcal vaccines. In South Korea, Pfizer forced SK Bioscience to stop production of its pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV).

Be certain, patents are not necessary for innovation, with the Harvard business review showing IPR law suffocate it. Meanwhile, The Economist condemned lagging patent, which reduced venture capital investment in start-ups and R&D spending, especially by small businesses.

Public subsidies

Like most other life-saving medicines and vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines and treatment technologies owe a lot to public investment. Even the Trump administration has provided US $ 10.5 billion to vaccine development companies.

Moderna’s vaccine is the result of a partnership with the National Institute of Health (NIH). Research at NIH, the Department of Defense, and federally funded university labs has been critical to the rapid development of vaccines in the United States.

Pfizer received a German government donation of $ 455 million and nearly US $ 6 billion in purchase commitments in the US and the EU. AstraZeneca has received more than £ 84 million ($ 111 million) from the UK government and over US $ 2 billion from the EU for research and via purchase orders.

But although public funding for most drugs and vaccine development is the norm, large pharmaceutical companies generally retain the monopoly profits they enjoy through the intellectual property rights they retain.

Inadequate voluntary mechanisms

COVAX seeks to procure two billion doses of vaccine, to share “equally” between rich and poor countries, but has so far reserved only 700,000 doses of vaccine, while the poorest countries, with 1.7 billion people, cannot afford a single deal. Meanwhile, the rich countries have procured six billion doses.

So even if and when COVAX buys its two billion doses of vaccines, less than one billion will go to poor countries. If the vaccine requires two doses, as many assume – including Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance – that will only be enough for less than half a billion people.

Meanwhile, ACT-A’s diagnostic work aims to get 500 million tests, just a small fraction of what’s needed. Even if it is fully funded, which it is not, it is at best only a partial solution.

But with the massive lack of funding, even these modest goals will not be met. Nowadays, only $ 5 billion of the $ 43 billion needed for poor countries in 2021 has been raised.

Profitable philanthropy

By mid-October, when 18 generic pharmaceutical companies had registered, not a single large pharmaceutical company has joined The WHO COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) to encourage industry contributions in intellectual property, technology and data to scale up sharing and production of all these needs worldwide.

Meanwhile, a few companies have given up “ voluntarily ” certain intellectual property rights, if only temporarily. Moderna has promised to license its COVID-19-related patents to other vaccine makers and not to enforce its own patents. But their commitment is limited, which allows it to assert its “post pandemic” patents, as defined by Moderna.

In addition to benefiting from longer-term licenses, Moderna’s commitment will enable it to develop the new mRNA market on which its business is based, by establishing and promoting a transformational drug therapy platform, producing gains for years to come.

AstraZeneca has announced that its vaccine, being studied at the University of Oxford, will be available at cost in select locations, but only until July 2021. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly has agreed, along with the Gates Foundation, to provide – without requiring royalties from low- and middle-income countries – his (still experimental) treatment for COVID-19 antibodies, but did not specify how many doses.

Indeed, as Proudhon warned nearly two centuries ago, “property is theft”.

