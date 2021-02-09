Intellectual property Cause of death, genocide

KUALA LUMPUR and SYDNEY, February 9 (IPS) – The refusal to temporarily suspend several intellectual property (IP) provisions of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to allow much faster and broader progress in the fight against the pandemic of COVID-19 should be grounds for prosecution in the International Criminal Court for genocide.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram Providing free or affordable vaccines, medicines and life-saving equipment has been crucial in containing the spread of many infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV-AIDS, polio and smallpox.

Jonas Salk, who developed the polio vaccine, insisted it remain patent-free. Asked who owned the patent 65 years ago, he replied, “People I would say. There is no patent. You might as well ask, could you patent the sun?

Rarity induced by intellectual property

However, the cross-border enforcement of intellectual property rights (IPRs) is relatively recent. The 1994 WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) significantly strengthened and expanded intellectual property transnationally. IPRs have effectively denied access to patented formulas and processes, except to the highest bidders.

Recognizing the scale of the pandemic threat, vaccine developers expect to be very profitable, thanks to national and transnational intellectual property laws. Thus, IP has deformed research priorities and discouraged cooperation and knowledge sharing, so essential to progress.

As infections and deaths from COVID-19 continue to rise alarmingly, wealthy countries clash with each other, fighting for access to vaccines as the benefits of intellectual property trump lives and rights. means of subsistence.

‘Vaccine nationalism‘involves fierce competitions responding to the scarcity due to limited production. In the face of vaccine wars, multilateral agreements, such as Covax, have not responded adequately to current challenges.

Vaccine nationalism also meant that among the rich, the powerful – Trump’s United States – came first. As a result, most developing countries and most of their people will have to wait longer than necessary for vaccines, while the more powerful and better off will gain prior access, regardless of need or urgency.

Deadly combination

This deadly combination of intellectual property war and vaccine war is responsible for more preventable loss of life and livelihood. Developing countries, especially the poorest and most vulnerable, have left far behind, even in most COVID-19 prevention, containment, treatment and vaccination programs.

Anis Chowdhury: The deadly duo are unnecessarily delaying the end of the pandemic, causing preventable infections, deaths and associated setbacks. World Health Organization (WHO) Director General (CEO) Tedros warns “the world is on the brink of catastrophic moral failure … the price of this failure will be paid by lives and livelihoods in the poorest countries of the world ”.

He declares that “the international community cannot allow a handful of companies to dictate the conditions or the timeframe for ending the pandemic”; “Vaccine nationalism combined with a restrictive approach to vaccine production is actually more likely to prolong the pandemic … amounting to global medical malpractice.”

While over 39 million doses of vaccine have been administered in 49 richer countries, only 25 doses have reached a poor country! At current rates, over 85 poor countries will not have significant access before the end of 2023! In 70 low-income countries, only one in ten will be vaccinated.

Of the 7.2 billion confirmed sales of COVID-19 vaccine doses, 4.2 billion went to the richest countries. With only 16% of the world’s population, high-income countries got 60% of the available doses. Meanwhile, the African Union bought just 670 million for the continent’s 1.3 billion people.

Public health exception

Following strong advocacy by South African President Mandela, a Declaration on TRIPS and Public Health affirmed the right of countries to protect public health by allowing access to medicines, even without a health emergency.

Although TRIPS now allow such government public health efforts, developing countries remain limited by the complex rules, procedures and conditions of compulsory licenses. Threats and incentives from transnational corporations and their governments limit its use.

Therefore, the use of compulsory licenses by developing countries has been largely limited several other independent middle-income countries; and HIV / AIDS drugs.

TRIPS waiver

The proposed waiver of the TRIPS Agreement at the WTO – led by South Africa and India – calls for the temporary suspension of several provisions of the TRIPS Agreement in order to significantly increase production and access to COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and equipment to contain contagion.

The Trump administration, the European Union (EU) and their allies have so far blocked waiver proposal, although its measures are authorized by their own national laws. Some rich countries even increases these arrangements with the pandemic.

South African TRIPS negotiator Mustaqeem Da Gama said refuted the opponents’ request for the waiver that even though “approved tomorrow, there is no company in the developing world that can produce any number of products relevant to COVID-19, including mRNA vaccines.”

In fact, the Serum Institute of India is recognized as the only facility in the world with a mass production capacity of vaccines to rapidly increase production considerably. In addition, 72 of the 154 WHO “prequalified” vaccines are already being manufactured in developing countries.

This production in developing countries is subject to very restrictive intellectual property regulations and license agreements with strict conditions. As a result, existing capacities in India, China, Brazil, Cuba, Thailand, Senegal and Indonesia, among others, remain underutilized, mainly due to these legal obstacles.

Main barrier IP

Despite growing support for the waiver, the proposal was rejected by the TRIPS Council on February 4. The EU insists that intellectual property “will guarantee the publication and dissemination of research results, otherwise they will remain secret”.

But everyone knows that the intellectual property system discourages, rather than encourages cooperation and sharing, two essential elements for accelerating progress. Although intellectual property requires sharing of research results, no vaccine developer has yet done so. Nonetheless, opponents of the waiver insist that the system works well.

The wealthy countries that oppose the waiver have quietly, even secretly, purchased vaccines. Even though the EU has lost the vaccine wars despite promoting the interests of pharmaceutical companies, it has claimed high moral standards as a major donor to Covax. The recent EU export authorization regime, which restricts exports, can only trigger retaliatory restrictions by others.

Incredibly, wealthy countries opposed to the proposed TRIPS waiver, especially the EU, now want WTO members to accept its trade and health initiative instead for further trade liberalization and removal of restrictions on trade. export – to solve a problem on its own!

Biden can still lead

The Biden administration has shown a renewed commitment to multilateralism by joining the WHO, but has yet to provide leadership beyond funding the Covax ineffective and the lifting of Trump’s embargo on exports of vaccines, drugs and life-saving equipment.

A ‘popular vaccine’ proposal involves the sharing of research results in exchange for public funding. This can affordably, rapidly and dramatically increase the production of generics, enabling “vaccines for all” around the world at little additional cost.

Since the governments of rich countries have already spent to accelerate vaccine development, they can do it. Since vaccine developers do not expect to benefit much from the poor, it will benefit a lot at little additional cost.

Depriving and delaying vaccines for those with less means must be seen for what it is. Such preventable behavior is, frankly, nothing short of genocidal, as it has caused many people to needlessly die for the benefit of intellectual property.

At the next TRIPS Council meeting on February 23, US President Biden may garner consensual support for the waiver proposal, thereby providing the Rooseveltian leadership at the international level that he appears to emulate in the United States.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram