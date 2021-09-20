Integrating ITMDs into Healthcare Could Offer a Solution to Canada’s Pandemic Crisis

NEW DELHI, India, Sep 20 (IPS) – Last year, as the world struggled to survive the Covid-19 pandemic, Megan Fernandas, an accountant living in Toronto, tried to cope with her greatest fear , not the COVID-19 virus, but missed her doctor’s appointment after surviving a rigorous battle with stage 2 breast cancer.

Meagan had just returned to his normal life when news of the pandemic hit the world. “I live with my family here in town and we were all at home, even now we barely get out, so we knew we could make sure we didn’t get infected, but God forbid if I had an escalation. health problems or a reaction to a drug, it was a very stressful time for me.

Dr. Monsura Haque

“We all know how difficult it is to get a doctor’s appointment, sometimes even in an emergency, the waiting period can take weeks and only the lucky ones are able to find a doctor. staff. My fear was to miss my monthly exams. This pandemic could ruin everything, just because we can’t see a doctor in time. I just wish that meeting a doctor was a simple and easy process, ”says Fernandas.

Fast forward to September 2021, as Canada continues to fight the pandemic, in snap elections parties made several commitments to ensure Canada is ready for the next pandemic – although experts warn “It could be trickier than politicians claim.”

Earlier this month, a Toronto-based research group ICES says that between August 29 and September 4, Peel, a region where the number of cases is steadily increasing, had the sixth highest positivity rate – 4.46% out of 34 public health regions in Ontario, which is the most populous province in Canada. The region has reported more than 114,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 960 deaths.

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated uneven experiences for millions of healthcare professionals and physicians around the world. In Canada, with a health system crippled by the pandemic, the country has reported more than 1.45 million cases and more than 26,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

What worsens the situation is that a 2019 report indicated that only 241 doctors per 100,000 population were available in the country, indicating the overload of work on the Canadian healthcare system during this global health crisis.

Dr. Joël Parungao

While there is much discussion to facilitate the integration of Internationally Trained Physicians (MDTIs) in Canada, Joel Parungao, a trained physician from the Philippines with over 5 years of experience in public health and hospital medicine , managed to make its contribution during last year’s pandemic.

Despite his experience and qualifications, Parungao joined the Ontario Ministry of Health as a Covid case manager.

“This job has given me the opportunity to be on the front lines,” says Parungao. “Remote work from home and we have been deployed to a specific public health unit to investigate COVID cases and help them deal with epidemics. I was able to help the province and the country fight the pandemic, ”Parungao said in an interview with IPS News.

Parungao being among the very few to have played a role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he is one of 13,000 ITMDs in Canada who, despite their qualifications and experience, have not yet become registered physicians in the country. .

“I am still chasing my dream of being a registered physician here in Canada. This is difficult, given the time and money you have to invest just in credential checks, qualifying exams and other training required for medical residency, ”Parungao explains. “You have to be prepared to work in ‘survival jobs’ that are completely out of the medical field at first, and then find a way to transition to an alternative health profession afterward,” Parangao explains.

One of the main challenges as reported here For ITMDs in Canada, the cost of certification exams remains, the CaRMS application process is often a barrier for newcomers. One report states that 47% of internationally educated health professionals are either unemployed or in non-health-related positions that only require a high school diploma.

Dr. Monsura Haque, an international medical graduate from Bangladesh with almost 16 years of experience in medical practice, says: “There is no doubt that Canada needs more physicians for all types of work than these are clinical or alternative routes. This pandemic reveals this need and the crisis in the health system. ”

Although Dr Monsura had no practical experience in a clinical setting, with her specialty in public health, she volunteered in hospitals and at university to gain more experience, when it was a question of ‘great opportunities for her, “these environments really only used volunteers without any remuneration,” says Haque.

Healthcare systems around the world face enormous challenges and strains and are not without flaws. During the pandemic, problems of access, quality of care and high costs of services that are not covered by insurance or by those who cannot afford it are some common features across borders. For healthcare professionals the challenge has been access to PPE kits, long exhaustive hours, mental and physical trauma and these issues are further complicated in Canada by the sheer lack of number of doctors available per person. for COVID and non-COVID related cases.

The cost of health care is rising, and Canada cannot afford to say that it is going to focus on health care without including or mentioning at night the pool of available and underutilized MDRIs.

“Integrating ITMDs into the Canadian healthcare system requires a national strategy and approach from government policy makers and other regulatory bodies,” says Dr. Shafi Bhuiyan, ITMDs Canada Network (iCAN) Char and expert in global health.

“Canada has the opportunity to make these changes right now, I always say it will be a win-win situation for all. We have a pool of talented ITMDs who are underutilized or leaving their professionals because of these barriers. If these changes can be made and we find a way to include ITMDs in our healthcare system, a lot can be accomplished. Bhuiyan said.

