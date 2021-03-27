Insurgency in Mozambique: Islamist militants “ ambush workers fleeing hotel ”

Militants have been fighting the Mozambican army around Palma for days

Islamist militants ambushed a convoy trying to rescue civilians from a hotel amid fighting in northern Mozambique, according to reports.

Details are unclear, but some of those who fled Palma city hall have been killed, security sources and survivors said.

The evacuees included foreign gas workers.

Palma is close to a huge natural gas project managed by international oil companies including the French giant Total.

Northern Mozambique has been torn by an insurgency since 2017.

Activists linked to the Islamic State (IS) group are behind the conflict in the predominantly Muslim region of Cabo Delgado. The fighting left more than 2,500 dead and 700,000 displaced.

During the latest violence, insurgents launched a surprise assault on Palma on Wednesday, attacking shops, banks and a military barracks.

Hundreds of people have fled the fighting and around 180 foreign and local gas workers have reportedly been jailed at the Amarula Palma hotel for days.

Lionel Dyck, who heads a South African private security company that works with the government of Mozambique, said at least 20 people were initially taken to safety in helicopters.

Some tried to escape in a convoy of vehicles on Friday but were ambushed outside the hotel, Dyck said, as quoted by Reuters news agency.

The accounts of the victims differ. Local media said at least seven workers died in the ambush. Sources quoted by Reuters said at least one person was killed.

The situation in Palma on Saturday was also not clear. Some reports said the city fell to militants, but there was no official confirmation of this.

