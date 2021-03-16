Insurgency in Mozambique: beheaded children, reports a humanitarian agency

This couple fled their village after their eldest son was beheaded by jihadists

A leading humanitarian organization says children as young as 11 are beheaded in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.

A mother told Save the Children she had to watch her 12-year-old son killed in this manner near where she was hiding with her other children.

More than 2,500 people have been killed and 700,000 have fled their homes since the insurgency began in 2017.

Activists linked to the Islamic State (IS) group are at the origin of a conflict in the province.

In its report, Save the Children did not specify who was behind the attacks, but said the displaced people reported gruesome scenes in the gas-rich northern province bordering Tanzania.

What did they say?

A mother, whose name has not been released to protect her identity, said her oldest child was beheaded near where she and her other children were hiding.

“That night our village was attacked and houses were set on fire,” she said.

“When it all started I was at home with my four children. We tried to escape into the woods but they took my oldest son and beheaded him. There was nothing we could do because we were going to be killed. too.”

Another woman said her son was killed by activists as she and her three other children were forced to flee.

“After my 11-year-old son died, we realized that it was no longer safe to stay in my village,” she said.

“We fled to my father’s house in another village, but a few days later the attacks started there as well.”

Chance Briggs, national director of Save the Children in Mozambique, said reports of attacks on children “distress us deeply”.

“Our staff were brought to tears hearing the stories of suffering told by mothers in the IDP camps,” he said.

The UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings called the activists’ actions “cruel beyond words”.

Who are the activists?

The insurgents are known locally as al-Shabab, which means youth in Arabic. This shows that she receives her support mainly from unemployed young people in the predominantly Muslim region of Cabo Delgado.

Mozambique map

A group with a similar name has existed in Somalia for over a decade. It is affiliated with al-Qaeda, unlike the Mozambican group which allied with the rival ISIS movement in 2019.

IS sees the insurgents as part of what it calls its Central African Province. Last year he posted footage showing fighters in Cabo Delgado with AK-47 rifles and rocket-propelled grenades.

This alarmed counterterrorism experts, as it suggested that the global jihadists were exploiting a local insurgency for their own ends.

What do the insurgents want?

Some analysts believe the roots of the insurgency lie in socio-economic grievances, with many residents complaining that they have benefited little from the province’s ruby ​​and gas industries.

Mozambique has a Muslim population of around 18%

In a video last year, an activist leader said: “We are occupying [the towns] to show that the government of the day is unfair. He humiliates the poor and gives profit to the bosses. “

The man spoke about Islam and his desire for an “Islamic government, not an unbeliever’s government,” but he also cited alleged abuses by the Mozambican military and complained to several times that the government was “unfair”.

Mr Briggs told the BBC World Service that it was difficult to determine their exact motives as they did not have a manifesto.

“They co-opt young people to join them as conscripts and if they refuse, they are killed and sometimes beheaded. It’s really hard to see what the end of the game is.”

After visiting the capital of Cabo Delgado, Pemba last year, a delegation from the South African Bishops’ Conference said that “almost all interlocutors agree that the war is about multinational corporations taking control of resources minerals and gas in the province “.

What does Cabo Delgado look like?

Cabo Delgado is one of the poorest provinces in Mozambique, with high rates of illiteracy and unemployment.

The discoveries of a huge ruby ​​field and a giant gas field in 2009-10, raised hopes for jobs and a better life for many local people, but these hopes were quickly dashed. .

It was alleged that all the benefits were being drawn by a small elite of the Frelimo party, which has ruled Mozambique since independence in 1975.

Thousands of people in Cabo Delgado have been forced to flee their homes

New Islamist preachers, both East Africans and overseas-trained Mozambicans, established mosques and argued that local imams were allies with Frelimo and his capture for wealth.

Some of these new mosques provided money to help local people start businesses and create jobs – and Islamists argued that society would be fairer under Sharia law.

This has proven to be attractive to young people, who form the backbone of the insurgency.

What has been the government’s response?

Its main objective is to seek a military solution, but its army is ill-equipped to fight the insurgency.

Nearly one million people face hunger due to conflict, says Save the Children

On Monday, officials at the US embassy in the capital, Maputo, said US military personnel would spend two months training soldiers, as well as providing “medical and communications equipment.”

The European Union also announced last year that it would provide training to Mozambican forces.

Their intervention follows reports that Mozambique had recruited Russian and South African mercenaries to help fight the militants. However, Russian mercenaries are said to have withdrawn from Cabo Delgado after suffering losses at the hands of the insurgents.

Do the militants control the territory?

No, they briefly captured the strategic port of Mocimboa da Praia and another important town, Quissanga, last year.

Over the past year, several cross-border attacks were carried out on villages in the nearby gas-rich Mtwara region of Tanzania.